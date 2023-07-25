The was plenty of action at the Gatton show last Saturday, July 22, as 199 head of stud cattle battled it out in the ring for the top prize.
Chief Steward Simon Bird said they had not seen entry numbers like that in many years and that the quality of the cattle up for judging had made for some great competition.
Julie Nixon was tasked with judging the European ring, while Aderian Nixon judged Tropical, with both judges hailing from Weetalabah Gelbvieh and Hereford studs, located at Dulacca.
Steph Laycock from High country Droughtmasters, Toogoolawah, judged the British ring.
In the end, it was the young Brangus heifer, HVB Miss Beacon 54, exhibited by Hidden Valley Beef, based at Manning Valley, NSW, and the Atherton Tablelands, who impressed the judges the most, taking home supreme exhibit of the show.
Grand champion female and supreme British exhibit: Pinnacle Park Halle Berry (Speckle Park), exhibited by Bear and Beans Speckle Park, Armidale, NSW.
Grand champion bull: GK Red Tarygaryan T10 (Red Angus), exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Grand champion female and supreme European exhibit: GK 520 Royal Keepsake R001 (Simmental), exhibited by GK Livestock, Dalby.
Grand champion bull: Clearview Torpedo (Charolais), exhibited by Clearview Livestock Charolais, Mount Walker.
Grand champion female, supreme Tropical exhibit and supreme exhibit of the show: HVB Miss Beacon 541 (Brangus), exhibited by Hidden Valley Beef, Manning Valley NSW, and Atherton Tablelands.
Grand champion bull: Tango P Accler 8 (Brahman), exhibited by Tango Brahmans, Binjour.
Grand champion: Sammy, exhibited by Fernvale Limousin, Yarraman. Reserve: Shannon, exhibited by Minto Crag Pastoral, Rosewood.
A record number of students and young people attended the show for the junior competitions, participating in the handlers and paraders classes.
Macie Whiting took out the the young paraders, 8 to 13 years category, while Lahna Hughes was crowned champion of the 13 to 15 years competition. Lahna then went on to win the Brisbane Valley and West Moreton sub-chamber young paraders competition.
Alexander Stokes was awarded first place in the 15 to 18 years competition, and runner-up in the Brisbane Valley and West Moreton sub-chamber contest, while Brooke Parlane took home the win in the 18 to 25 years competition.
