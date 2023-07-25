Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gatton show 2023 stud cattle results

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handler Tracey Nuttridge, Sarah Rose, 2022 QCL Showgirl, and Judge Adrian Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh and Hereford Stud, with the supreme exhibit of the show, HVB Miss Beacon 54. Picture: Emz Stud Stock Services
Handler Tracey Nuttridge, Sarah Rose, 2022 QCL Showgirl, and Judge Adrian Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh and Hereford Stud, with the supreme exhibit of the show, HVB Miss Beacon 54. Picture: Emz Stud Stock Services

The was plenty of action at the Gatton show last Saturday, July 22, as 199 head of stud cattle battled it out in the ring for the top prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.