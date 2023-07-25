Queensland Country Life
Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa feeder steers sell for $1440 at Laidley

July 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Feeder heifers sold for $770 at Laidley.
There were 505 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.

