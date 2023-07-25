There were 505 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.
A full panel of buyers saw the market remain similar to the previous sale.
Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1210 and $1120 and cows and calves for $1300. Russell Thomson, Caboolture, sold a young Charolais bull for $2000.
James Sutton, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1395 and $1260. Paul and Kylie Brooking, Fordsdale, sold a line of Droughtmaster light feeder steers for $1220.
P and W Burrell, Mulgowie, sold Limousin feeder steers for $1260 and lines of weaner steers for $930 and $760. Nola Quinn, Spring Bluff, sold Hereford steers for $1360. Ben Quinn, East Haldon, sold Brahman cows for $1130.
Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Euro steers for $990. Robin Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $855. Tim Dow, Iredale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $840.
Madeline Pickering, Black Duck Creek, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $780 and heifers for $590. Pitana Cattle, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray cows for $1080. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold a Santa bull for $1900.
CAP Genomics Pty Ltd, Moore, sold Senepol bulls for $1780. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Santa feeder steers for $1440, heifers for $1320 and Droughtmaster cows for $1160. Sandy Creek Livestock, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1050.
