Queensland Country Life
AustChina begins drilling at Blackall coal resource

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 25 2023 - 6:00pm
The Inverness deposit south of Blackall is 25 kilometres long.
The Inverness deposit south of Blackall is 25 kilometres long.

A 10-day drilling program, exploring a coal resource inferred at 1.3 billion tonnes, got underway south of Blackall this week.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

