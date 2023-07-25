A 10-day drilling program, exploring a coal resource inferred at 1.3 billion tonnes, got underway south of Blackall this week.
According to AustChina Ltd, which holds the exploration permits for land 20 kilometres south of Blackall, a drilling rig and other contractors were mobilised over the weekend, with the aim of providing core samples for analysis and to allow for the geophysical logging of holes.
The aim is to increase the level of confidence in the JORC-compliant thermal coal resource, which is said to contain an indicated coal resource of 30 million tonnes.
An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an indicated mineral resource.
The company says more than 800Mt of the overall resource in the 25-kilometre long Inverness deposit is estimated to lie less than 50m from the surface.
The latest work will close up existing drill hole spacings, a necessary step to applying for a mineral development license, rather than exploration permit, and for future development of the project.
AustChina also aims to obtain samples that can be used to evaluate alternate uses for the coal through new processes or technologies other than traditional methods such as for use in coal-fired power stations.
The land south of Blackall has already been subject to a $30.9m seismic project this year, looking into the potential for hydrogen gas in the Adavale basin.
The coal exploration program is expected to cost around $390,000, which includes paying for land access, cultural heritage clearances, site safety and health requirements, earthworks, program management, drilling, geophysical logging, sample analysis and reporting, and geological interpretation.
Cultural heritage inspections of the site were completed in May.
Drill Engineering and Pastoral Co Pty Ltd (DEPCO) has been contracted to undertake the drilling program and analysis will be carried out at the Mitra PTS laboratories in Rockhampton and Gladstone.
It's expected that laboratory analysis will take three to four months.
"Once analytical data is to hand, geological modelling and interpretation will follow and it is expected that an update on the JORC resource status of the Blackall Coal Project will be available by the end of calendar 2023," the company's June ASX announcement stated.
Its website notes that the project is located 130 km south west of the coal projects in the Alpha area.
"When considered in the context of neighbouring coal projects to the south of the company's tenements, a major new coal province has emerged in the Blackall region," it says. "In this respect, the company is ideally placed at the forefront of this new coal province."
It notes the existence of a rail corridor to the central rail line to Emerald and the eastern seaboard, "and the proposed Galilee Rail infrastructure planned to connect to Abbot Point".
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
