At least two participants asked to define respective findings from involvement in the 2023 GenAngus Future Leaders program in May and June quickly reached for superlatives.
Informative, interesting and different was Peter McNamara's take and a knowledge-hungry Zeke Bennett claimed the Adelaide activity to be "enormously worthwhile", a premise wholly supported by Angus Australia's extension manager Jake Phillips.
In its report on the event, Angus Australia wrote the "transformative program was meticulously designed to equip aspiring individuals with the skills, knowledge and mindset required to excel" in a fast-paced agricultural industry.
Mr Phillips said GenAngus had become a pinnacle event for Angus Australia and was designed to push participants out of their comfort zone, challenge their business perceptions, increase their knowledge and confidence and inspire.
'What we find is that there are really measurable things that people are bringing out of this program and putting into their lives and their businesses, and it is something that we're extremely proud of," Mr Phillips said.
Mr McNamara, stud manager for Gilmandyke Pastoral Belgravia NSW, and Mr Bennett, Zele Angus, Gippsland, Victoria, could not be more in sync with him.
"The opportunity to network and progress my personal and business management skills, and focusing on resilience and I guess getting to know more of the ins and outs of stud management and the cattle sector more generally were great highlights," Mr McNamara said.
"It was good to team up with other similarly aged individuals that are in the same position but in slightly different work circumstances.
"We're all obviously in the cattle industry but coming from different places and we were able to bounce ideas and get a different perspective."
Mr McNamara is certain his GenAngus experience will hold him in good business stead, though he admits it was some of the smaller, less obvious elements he considers more poignant and relevant.
"While we were in Adelaide and in conversations it was always the one percenters that really stood out to me as the most important takeaway," he said.
"In terms of focusing on one percenters myself I was determined to do things that helped me better myself, like cleaning my ute, reading a book or just doing things that won't seem so important in the grand scheme of things but but really pay off.
"Those lessons have given me a mental edge because I know I am as prepared as I possibly can be for the day.
"In this business you're always doing something different and making decisions based on what you're working with.
"If you can prepare yourself mentally before you even walk out the door in the morning to start your day then I think you've put yourself in the best position to be a good leader and get the job done right."
Mr Bennett, like Mr McNamara, was pleasantly surprised to be included in the GenAngus program, and is eager to activate some of the lessons learned as the farm he bought last year continues to take shape.
"The farm, Zele Angus, is in Gippsland and it's the district where I grew up," he said. "But I actually own a landscaping company in Sydney, so I have been away for the past 10 years.
