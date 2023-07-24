Clearance slips on AuctionsPlus

Queensland Country Life
More listings, less demand on AuctionsPlus

July 25 2023 - 9:00am
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 8422 head last week, increasing by 2pc. The larger offering was met with subdued demand as clearance slipped to 56pc and value over reserve fell to $61.

