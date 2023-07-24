Clearance slips on AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 8422 head last week, increasing by 2pc. The larger offering was met with subdued demand as clearance slipped to 56pc and value over reserve fell to $61.
The cattle market overall continues to track sideways, with steers slipping slightly last week and heifers bouncing back.
Interestingly, young steers and heifers between 200kg and 400kg have been averaging about $1000/head for nine weeks now. The sentiment that a $1000 weaner is too cheap to pass up may be contributing some support at this price level.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1454 head and averaged $896/head - down $23 from the previous week for a 67pc clearance. Prices ranged from 110 - 453c and averaged 352c/kg lwt.
The low of 110c/kg lwt was achieved by some Friesian steers in Victoria, while from Willow Tree, NSW a line of 81 Angus/Angus steers aged 11 to 13 months and weighing 272kg returned $1010/head, or 371c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Goondiwindi.
Steers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 1419 head and averaged $1064/head - down $64 for a 79pc clearance. Prices ranged from 281 - 395c and averaged 356c/kg lwt.
From Tambo, a massive line of 260 Red Poll/Red Poll steers aged seven to 10 months and weighing 289kg returned $1040/head, or 359c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1395 head and averaged $787/head - up $102 for a 39pc clearance. Prices ranged from 206 - 437c and averaged 304c/kg lwt.
From Barongarook West, Victoria, a line of 105 Angus/Angus heifers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 275kg returned $1200/head, or 437c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 858 head and averaged $1020/head - up $168 for a 68pc clearance. Prices ranged from 271 - 424c and averaged 330c/kg lwt.
From Durong, a line of 60 Shorthorn/Shorthorn heifers aged nine to 11 months and weighing 319kg returned $970/head, or 304c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 646 head and averaged $1273/head - down $31 for a 9pc clearance. This is the lowest clearance for PTIC heifers since April 2019, however, post-sale negotiations play a significant part in securing a sale for breeding lines and clearance is expected to lift to about 40-50pc as it has done in previous weeks.
From Dulacca, a line of 23 Speckle Park/Angus heifers aged 40 to 46 months and weighing 482kg returned $1310/head and will travel to a buyer in Tamworth, NSW.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 435 head and averaged $1288/head - up $31 for a 54pc clearance.
From Scone, NSW, three lines of a total 66 Angus/Angus PTIC cows aged five, six and seven years old and weighing 472 - 507kg averaged $1506/head, $256 over the reserve.
Sheep and lamb listings rebounded significantly after the previous week's historically low offering with 43,783 head offered.
The increased offering was consumed by positive demand, as clearance finished the week at 67pc, climbing 12 percentage points from the previous week to record the second highest clearance this year. Value over reserve was firm at $19.
Although the auction indicators were healthy, the market continued its slide, with crossbred lambs falling a further 21pc to average $70/head.
The higher listings were made up by a solid rebound in lamb offerings at just shy of 17,000 head, while SA saw an influx in listings with numbers increasing from 638 to 4657 head.
The larger offering was a result of a higher average number of head per lot, increasing 70 head to average 294 head.
Crossbred lamb listings were back up last week at 5760 head, with the larger offering causing prices to decline $18, to average $70/head at a 77pc clearance.
From Marulan, NSW, a line of 440 White Suffolk/Merino Aug/Sep '22 mixed sex lambs weighing 51kg returned $125/head, or 244c/kg.
First-cross ewe lambs were one of only three categories to record a price rise, increasing $9 to average $103/head. The 2591 head registered a 61pc clearance.
From Yass, NSW, a line of 250 Jun/Jul '22 Border Leicester/Merino ewe lambs weighing 41kg returned $106/head and will travel to a buyer in The Rock, NSW.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes spiked back up with 3391 head offered, as prices fell by $11 to average $103/head.
From Wycheproof, VIC, a line of 235 Merino ewes aged 2.1 - 2.2 years and weighing 54kg returned $150/head.
Merino ewe hoggets registered 2050 head, with prices increasing $12 to average $72/head, for a 89pc clearance.
From Coonamble, NSW, a line of 235 Merino ewes aged 22 - 23 months and weighing 48kg returned $60/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.