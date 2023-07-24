Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

AgForce Grains Gala attracts record crowd in Capella | Photo gallery

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 150 growers, sponsors, and industry representatives descended on the Capella Multicultural Centre last Friday night for biannual AgForce Grains Gala event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.