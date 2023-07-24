More than 150 growers, sponsors, and industry representatives descended on the Capella Multicultural Centre last Friday night for biannual AgForce Grains Gala event.
It was a great opportunity to celebrate the grains industry and a long overdue catch up for everybody involved, amidst the winter cropping season.
The Friday night black tie ball this year had a great gatsby theme.
Check out all the photos here.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.