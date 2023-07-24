Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton couple take out 2023 CQ Carcase Classic Competition hoof and hook

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 8:00pm
Hoof/hook aggregate champion led steer and winner of the Queensland Country Life aggregate champion steer trophy was awarded to Steph Frankham, pictured with sponsors Sheree Kershaw, Queensland Country Life, and Paul Wells, Elders.
Stephanie Frankham and Brock Gray took out the overall hook and hoof led steer aggregate with their steer, Blue, at the CQ Carcass Classic on Friday July 21, after he got fifth in the hoof section and first overall.

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

