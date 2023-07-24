Stephanie Frankham and Brock Gray took out the overall hook and hoof led steer aggregate with their steer, Blue, at the CQ Carcass Classic on Friday July 21, after he got fifth in the hoof section and first overall.
The winning Shorthorn Angus cross steer had a hot standard carcase weight of 285.4kg, a 85 square centimetre eye muscle area, 11mm of fat at the P8 and 8mm of fat at the rib, and an average MSA score of 55.89.
Ms Frankham said she thought the steer's marbling got him a few extra points, and he was "pretty even" with his fat coverage and his lean meat yield, but it was eye muscle area that really set him apart.
"For a 258 kilo carcase, he had an 85 eye muscle, which I think is what really got him across the line for one of the lighter bodies in the class," Ms Frankham said.
"To have that size eye muscle when you work it back out as a percentage - he did excel there."
Blue was selected as a weaner from Ms Frankham's family property, Plainview, in Breeza, New South Wales. There, her family run a 405 hectare commercial beef operation of about 350 head and trade into the butcher market.
Blue was a home-bred steer sired from a Shorthorn bull and out of a Shorthorn cross Angus cow.
Blue was transported to Ms Frankham's and Mr Gray's four hectare property at Bouldercombe in the Rockhampton Region in September 2022 where he was fed and handled.
Ms Frankham said he was chosen as a calf as he was "pretty enough with his blue hide", as well as being thick across the top, and had a good butt shape and length.
"Knowing the pedigree he came from, he was always a calf that was going to hang up nicely - from a marbling and coverage point of view," Ms Frankham said.
"A few of our calves go into the Thousand Guineas program for JBS, so we've always received good feedback on that."
Although there was some doubt from others about their ability to break the steer in due to his initial "cranky" disposition, Blue turned out to be "really quiet steer" after the couple used their cattle showing knowledge and worked with him patiently.
His first outing was Marlborough Show, and although he wasn't shown, he was tied up to the railing to make sure he saw what was going on, so next time he understood the drill.
He really started impressing when he was awarded reserve champion steer at Rockhampton Show, followed by grand champion led steer at Mount Larcom Show.
The CQ Carcase Classic was the first time Ms Frankham had entered a steer into the competition and only the second time Mr Gray had entered, after his family, Jabco Charolais, entered a Charolais steer in 2021.
Ms Frankham said although the couple always thought Blue was "something special," they were "quite surprised" to win the category given array of other competitors who entered it on a more regular basis.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region.
