Third generation Dysart grazier, Ted Murphy, credited his family's recent beef success to their commitment to keeping up with an ever-changing cattle market.
Ted and his two son's Shane and Paul Murphy of Tayglen Pastoral Co, claimed top honours at the 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic competition on Friday 21 July in Rockhampton, which celebrated and acknowledge CQ's top commercial cattle producers.
The Murphy's were named the competition's most successful exhibitors, which included having the grand champion carcase, a Charolais Angus-cross.
The family run and operate approximately 6000 cattle (2000 breeders) in their Tayglen Pastoral Co aggregation, across three properties in-between Dysart and Middlemount, including Cosmos (6078 ha), Tayglen (15378 ha), and Hazelbrae (3642 ha).
Charolais, Angus, and Brahman breeds make up one third each of their 6000 head herd.
Their grand champion carcase from the competition was from a pen entered into the grainfed four tooth steers or heifers (300-420 kilograms CW) class.
The Charolais Angus cross four tooth steer received 158.28 points, with a 376.4 kg hot standard carcase weight, an 95 square centimetre eye muscle area, 13mm of fat at the P8, 15mm of fat at the rib, and an MSA score of 64.81.
Their champion grain-fed pen were three Charolais Angus cross steers with HSCWs ranging from 357.4kg to 376.4kg, 76-95sq cm EMAs, and MSA indexes from 61.1-64.81.
Mr Murphy said they were humbled by the result, and attributed the Angus Charolais infusion gave them the winning edge in CQ Carcase Classic,
"The Angus and Charolais are a consistent cross and they're very compatible," he said.
"They're quiet cattle, which is important as they grade well with MSA.
"We've tried other breeds but we find the Angus Charolais type cattle are a good cross."
Tayglen entered 19 grain fed and 24 grass fed cattle into this year's competition.
"We need to look at where our cattle are heading in terms of carcase data and at the end we need to get our cattle to meet the market, which is very important to our operation," Mr Murphy said.
"Today's market is probably not the best but we all expected. When you have a high, you're always going to have a low, I've been in the game for a long time now, and I've seen all the peaks and troughs. It'll come good again, it's all about supply and demand."
Mr Murphy said they had more success with their grain fed entries compared to the 2022 competition, where they saw great success with their grass fed nominations.
"The cattle we entered into this year's competition were similar to previous entries that we've entered in the past but were definitely heavier this year," he said.
"We learn a lot from this competition in terms of where we need to go with our cattle and try improve to keep getting better.
"The market changes all the time and we need to try and keep up with it.
"We just try and breed cattle that are functional and suit the market."
Tayglen is the Murphy's main base of operations and where they run their 200 head feedlot, while their breeders are based at Cosmos, and their weaner steers go to Hazelbrae for backgrounding and return to Tayglen to finish on forage crops.
Approximately 1100 ha of land is used grow their forage crops, while they also have 2000 ha to use for grain production.
Mr Murphy said when marketing their cattle, they aim to target that heavy weight article, around 360kg and when they have the right fat cover.
"We try to get our cull heifers around 290-300 kg if we can as well," he said.
"We grow forage and all our cattle are finished on crop. We grow lablab and sweet sorghum for our grass-fed cattle and obviously we have our own feedlot, where we produce our own grain for.
"Depending on the season, 180-200 cattle are processed through our feedlot.
"It's an opportunistic system, when it's dry we feed them to get them out of the paddock."
Their cattle are sent to Teys Rockhampton.
For the japox market, the Murphys aim to have their cattle enter the feedlot at around 400-450kg, and the cattle destined for smaller trades generally enter around 300-350kg.
"We aim to have them in the feedlot for around 110 days," Mr Murphy said.
"This year, we've found that our cattle have put a lot more kilograms per day, another 0.4 kg more than normal."
Tayglen Pastoral Co generally purchase 14-15 bulls of different breeds each year for their breeding operation, including eight or nine Angus bulls.
"We were buying Angus bulls from a stud from Dalby Downs, which have since sold out, but lately, I've got calves on the ground from Angus bulls purchased from Roger and Tam Boshammer at Sandon Glenoch Angus at Chinchilla and J K Cattle Company, which is his son, Dustin," he said.
"We also breed a lot of our own Brahman bulls, but we do buy Brahman bulls every two or three years."
Mr Murphy said they put Brahman bulls over Brahman cows, then put a Charolais bull over their heifer progeny and then their F1 heifers are joined with Angus bulls.
"The F1 Charolais cross heifers are a really good female and they can handle the tough conditions, but with the Angus, we're chasing the marbling and easy doing. It works well for us," he said.
"I like Brahmans with humps as they're very important to the central and northern Australia beef industry.
"But it's getting that way that we're going to have to try to look at getting a bit of the hump of them to meet the MSA standards.
"You look at the slaughter data, and anything with a hump doesn't seem to not grade as good compared to the flat back articles."
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
