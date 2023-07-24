Queensland Country Life
Tayglen Pastoral Co win most successful exhibitor and grand champion carcase at 2023 CQ Carcase Classic

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Son and father duo, Shane and Ted Murphy, Tayglen Pastoral Co, Dysart, accepted the champion and reserve champion accolade for their pen of three grain-fed steers on the night. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Son and father duo, Shane and Ted Murphy, Tayglen Pastoral Co, Dysart, accepted the champion and reserve champion accolade for their pen of three grain-fed steers on the night. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Third generation Dysart grazier, Ted Murphy, credited his family's recent beef success to their commitment to keeping up with an ever-changing cattle market.

