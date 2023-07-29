Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Watch out for little farmers who play in the workplace

By Georgie Somerset, Agforce General President
July 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm safety is paramount
Farm safety is paramount

Growing up on a farm is great fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.