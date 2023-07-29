When can you access your super?

For those of you who are close to retirement age, this article will delve into when you can access your superannuation.
Generally, superannuation is designed to provide retirement income and your savings cannot be accessed until you reach a certain age and retire. This is known as a "condition of release".
A common condition of release is being over your preservation age and retiring. To meet this test, you must have ceased gainful employment, be over your preservation age and have no intention of becoming gainfully employed again in the future.
Your preservation age depends on your date of birth. This used to be 55, but has gradually increased to 60. You can check your preservation age on the Tax Office website.
Ceasing gainful employment requires you to have been receiving some sort of monetary reward for working at least 10 hours a week. If you wish to access your super under this test, you may need to provide documentary evidence that you were gainfully employed, and an example of this is a recent pay slip.
You also need to have no intention of being gainfully employed in the future. This is a test based on facts. The Tax Office will have access to information from your tax returns and third parties, so questions may be asked if you have gainful employment income after accessing your super.
You can, however, change your mind and return to work. The intention to never be employed again is a decision made at the time you meet a condition of release. There are many examples of retirees who have returned to the workforce either because of a drop in value of investments, or sheer boredom of sitting in a rocking chair or playing endless rounds of golf.
If you do meet this condition and you access your super, tax is an important consideration. If you are over 60, the money withdrawn from super is tax-free. If you are under 60, you may have to pay tax.
This is just one condition of release. There are other conditions of release, which I will cover in future articles. To understand the various conditions, contact your financial adviser.
