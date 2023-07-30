Prices strengthen with global rally

Australian grain values moved sharply higher last week as global prices rallied after Russia's announcement that it would not extend the Black Sea safe corridor deal.
Russia's exit from the grain deal that allowed grains and other agricultural products to pass safely through the Black Sea war zone was seen as supportive of global grain prices. Since the deal was established in July last year around 33 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds has been exported under the United Nations-backed initiative.
After the announcement Russia launched a series of missile attacks on Ukraine's two biggest ports, further clouding export flows.
Major grain importers in the Middle East and North Africa reacted calmly to the end of the grain initiative that permitted a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine's exports through the Black Sea. Global wheat importers appear comfortable for now, with buyers content with ample Russian wheat supplies as they wait to see what happens next.
Global grain futures markets finished the week sharply higher as investors reacted to the latest developments. Bench market Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures were 5 per cent higher while French wheat markets finished the week 7pc higher. New crop Australian ASX wheat futures were 6pc higher as of Friday's close at $405 a tonne.
New crop wheat and barley bids jumped 4-5pc in the past week across most port zones.
Adverse weather in Australia could further threaten global wheat export supplies in the 2023/24 season, if the El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole related dry weather outlook is realised. Both these weather events typically spell bad news for many Australian grain farmers.
Winter cereal crops are struggling after months of below average rainfall across parts of eastern Australia as well as Western Australia's Geraldton and northern Kwinana zones. Southern areas are enjoying the dry weather for now but will be looking for rain by the end of the month. Final yields will be driven by spring weather conditions, which is a concern given the El Nino and positive IOD outlook.
Dry weather patterns remain in force across most of Australia's cropping regions with no relief on the horizon.
Grain industry participants will gather in Melbourne this week for the annual Australian Grains Industry Conference. Hot topics at this year's gathering include maintaining the successes after three consecutive bumper crops in what's shaping up to be a more difficult season.
