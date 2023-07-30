Queensland Country Life
Prices strengthen with global rally after Black Sea deal ends

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 30 2023 - 10:00am
Australian grain values moved sharply higher last week as global prices rallied after Russia's announcement that it would not extend the Black Sea safe corridor deal.

