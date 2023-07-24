Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Limos General Overview QCL

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo
Photo

I believe utilisation of Limousin genetics will continue to grow as producers look to maximise profit in there farming operations.

- Darren Hartwig.

It has been a busy year for the Australian Limousin Breeders' Society (ALBS) as it celebrates 50 years since the breed was brought to Australian shores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.