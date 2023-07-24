Limos General Overview QCL

I believe utilisation of Limousin genetics will continue to grow as producers look to maximise profit in there farming operations.- Darren Hartwig.
It has been a busy year for the Australian Limousin Breeders' Society (ALBS) as it celebrates 50 years since the breed was brought to Australian shores.
ALBS Queensland region president Darren Hartwig said so far in 2023 members have participated in two 50th anniversary shows, in Queensland alone, at Cooyar and Pittsworth.
"These special events showcased the best Limousin genetics we have on the Downs and Burnett," Mr Hartwig said.
Next up on the calendar, in August, is The Ekka, where a Limousin Feature Show will be held with 24 studs, from Qld and New South Wales, set to exhibit a total of 90 entries.
"I'm sure there will be a strong showing of Limousin genetics in the led steer and prime competitions for The Ekka as well."
While The Ekka is taking place a series of Limousin bull and females sales will be held in Qld
This sale slate will commence with the Benjarra Limousin Bull Sale on-property at Ellangowan where 50 lots will be offered from midday on Wednesday, August 16.
This will be followed by the inaugural Gold Crest Invitational Bull Sale on-property at Crows Nest, on Thursday, August 17, from 11am, where 43 lots will be offered.
Also on August 17, from 6pm, the Performance Limousin Sale will be held at Murgon, where 33 bulls, three females, one donor cow, and eight semen packages will be offered.
Across August 16 to 17 the first annual Limousin Genetics Australia Elite Female and Genetics Sale will be held online-only through AuctionsPlus with 14 female lots, five embryo lots and one semen lot to be offered.
From 11am on Saturday, August 18, the BJF Invitational Limousin Bull Sale will take place on-property at Yarraman, where 61 bulls will be offered.
The sales' week will then conclude with a 37-lot draft to be offered at the Coolabunia Limousin Bull Sale at the Nanago Showgrounds from 10am on Saturday, August 19.
Mr Hartwig said the society is planning to host a youth show later this year.
"These youth-focussed events have been well attended in the past, which points to growing interest in the breed."
He said, in general, he is seeing a higher Limousin influence in herds throughout Qld.
"I believe utilisation of Limousin genetics will continue to grow as producers look to maximise profit in there farming operations as Limousin cattle produce calves that are heavier at weaning, and with the modern day Limousin, the ability to have good fat coverage well-suited to the requirements of a wide range of markets."
