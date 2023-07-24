Shearer training and wool handling competencies that would be part of an apprenticeship-style scheme "must happen" if the wool industry in Queensland is to attract permanent young workers, according to the chair of Queensland's Wool Harvesting Technical Advisory Group.
The issue of how to make it happen was on the table at the group's last meeting, at Charleville, where QFF industry skills advisor Rod Morris asked how the industry wanted to present the issue to the state government.
He told the group of grazing, shearing and agency representatives there were currently no traineeships on offer in these areas in Queensland.
"You've got to go to government with a solution," he said. "It just doesn't fit in the TAFE module but you could do pop-ups."
QTAG chair and Longreach grazier Mike Pratt said the aim was to offer a certificate II in shearer training and wool handling in Queensland, to be part of an apprenticeship-like scheme similar to those offered in other industries.
"It would have payment incentives to contractors - a 10 per cent wage subsidy, $1700 like other allowances for employers, and then the trainee gets a Living Away from Home allowance - so all the things that are applicable to other industries need to be brought into the shearing industry," he said. "It's discriminatory really, that what applies to other industries doesn't apply to shearing."
Mr Pratt said the old accepted way of learning on the board as a rouseabout was seen as high risk these days, that threw inexperienced people in at the deep end, "to either sink or swim" with no guidelines.
"What we're trying to do is have a pathway for kids leaving school," he said. "We've got to build a case to take to government with help from AWI and the Department of Employment."
According to QTAG minutes from March, cert II qualified trainers are required, "which costs AWI, as an example, ~$5500 per week".
AWI's program manager for Wool Harvesting Training and Development, Craig French told participants at Charleville that the biggest challenge with offering certificates II and III were that the industry works on different pay structures, full and part-time.
"We're keen to be supportive of Blue Light shearing initiatives but when those people leave school, there's not too many more units of competency they can go through, so employers mightn't be willing to put them on," he added.
The issue of getting shearing onto the skilled occupation list as a key priority to open up access to 400 and 482 visa options has already been identified by the newly formed National Wool Harvesting and Training Advisory Group.
WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said they were working on getting the Department of Home Affairs to recognise that shearing was a skilled occupation.
Mr Pratt said TAFE and agriculture "just don't connect".
"There's nothing really for agriculture in the TAFE system," he said.
"There's 60 TAFE training facilities in Queensland (and) not one for agriculture.
"You used to be able to do a woolclassing course at TAFE in Warwick but they shut the course down, and I don't know why."
He said the closest woolclassing training venue, at Dubbo in NSW, was too far away for aspiring Queenslanders, and therefore too costly.
Longreach grazier Boyd Webb suggested nightly once-a-week Zoom sessions for owner-classer stencils, adding that people should be able to get prime competencies in two days.
"You've got to remember, people are time-poor," he said.
That prompted debate on the lack of owner-classers in the industry these days and the lack of wool knowledge in general.
Mr French said he would be keen for the Queensland TAG to work with other states on solutions, saying South Australia was getting a lot of outcomes.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
