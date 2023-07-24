Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Shearing certificates, apprentice allowances on agenda for Qld wool group

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Queensland Wool Technical Advisory Group and AgForce's Sheep and Wool board meeting in Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall
Members of the Queensland Wool Technical Advisory Group and AgForce's Sheep and Wool board meeting in Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall

Shearer training and wool handling competencies that would be part of an apprenticeship-style scheme "must happen" if the wool industry in Queensland is to attract permanent young workers, according to the chair of Queensland's Wool Harvesting Technical Advisory Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.