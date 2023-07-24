Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Andrew Angel snares Open by one point

By Robyn Paine
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second annual Springlands Campdraft was held at the Bowen River Campdraft grounds on the weekend, attracting large nominations for the three-day event and was well supported by the local community and businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.