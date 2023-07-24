The second annual Springlands Campdraft was held at the Bowen River Campdraft grounds on the weekend, attracting large nominations for the three-day event and was well supported by the local community and businesses.
The campdraft is named after the Parish area 'Springlands'. With the support of sole cattle donor Glencore Colinta Holdings, 1400 head of Charbray cross heifers and steers were trucked by Searles Transport from Havilah Station, Collinsville and provided for some excellent competition.
The featured Outgain Equipment Open Campdraft was won by Bowen competitor Andrew Angel riding Pocos with an aggregate score of 265 points holding a one-point lead ahead of Donna Watts, and Lady Can Spin.
The Wanstall family enjoyed a double with Juanita claiming the Glencore Collinsville Ladies campdraft riding Marshmallow Catt with 87 points and husband Jason securing the blue ribbon in the Ratch Novice campdraft riding Chantilly on behalf of Reinald Flohr after two run offs with Steve Comiskey and Hat Fula Jewels.
The Nutrien Ag Maiden came down to a run-off after the final round and saw Capella competitor Corbin De Boni riding Branchvale Firefly secure 265 points and the draft, after the decider with Jordan McDowall and Raunchy Dad in second place with 197 points.
Zac Liebeerman had a convincing win in the NQ Dry Tropics Encouragement scoring 90 points riding Zahli finishing two points clear of Cody Burgess and Wrights Perfect.
The Watts Pastoral Juvenile also came down to a decider that saw Henry Angel riding Hickory claim the blue ribbon ahead of Lincoln Hoare and Serratelli. The Home Hill Stockfeeds Junior was won by Olivia Lee riding Kals Nickels & Dimes with 86 points while Leila Comiskey claimed the Sunwater Mini after a run off with Pippa Clark.
The Nat Lee Memorial Committee campdraft is to honour a highly respected local lady and the late wife of president John Lee. Competitors were encouraged to get in the spirit of this event and dress up in their favourite theme with close to $12,000 raised and to be donated to the charity Ronald McDonald House.
A large vocal crowd was on hand to witness the shenanigans of this event, with the Whitsunday ASHS team of Warren Watts and Katie Cox taking out the blue ribbon. A Calcutta was conducted on this event with the Whitsunday ASH team and Nutrien Ag Solutions Mackay and Proserpine branch donating their half of the Calcutta back to Ronald McDonald House.
The Inaugural Springlands Campdraft held in 2022 raised over $40,000 that was donated to the Townsville Palliative Care Unit where the funds were used to purchase outdoor settings for each room.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Barcaldine, Marlborough & Dist, the Condamine Bell Encouragement, Texas Show, Eureka Creek and the ASHS Campdraft Championships to be held at the Goondiwindi Showgrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.