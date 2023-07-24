Improved competition for heavy feeder steers at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale last week saw a mixed quality yarding of 1396 head.
The yarding was sourced from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from the Mt Coolan and Collinsville regions.
A full panel of meatworks buyers was present with the addition of a few live export buyers in the mix to boost competition on heavier lines, while store buyers were limited due to the mixed quality and supply.
Agents reported a good quality supply of bullocks which sold to a dearer trend while the cow market saw a slightly cheaper trend mainly due to reduced quality and some larger lines of store conditioned cows.
The better quality pens of local store cattle still met with rates seen in previous weeks, with the highlight being the improved competition for the heavy feeder steers.
Steers over 550kg sold to 282c, average 268c, steers 500-550kg made 304c, average 275c, steers 400-500kg sold to 324c, average 272c, steers 350-400kg reached 320c, average 270c, steers 280-350kg made 358c, average 300c, steers 200-280kg sold to 344c, averaging 290c, and steers under 200kg sold to 300c, average 243c.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 281c, average 246c, heifers 350-400kg made 268c, average 237c, heifers 280-350kg reached 246c, average 225c, heifers 200-280kg sold to 234c, averaging 188c, and heifers under 200kg made 246c, average 165c.
Bulls over 600kg made 236c, average 191c.
Cows 450-520kg made 230c, average 188c, and cows over 520kg reached 220c, to average 206c.
Bruce and Sandy Ryan, Moola, Anakie, sold Brangus cows weighing 610kg which made 215.2c/kg to return $1312/head.
Phil and Donna Lewis, Hillview, Anakie, sold Brahman cross steers making to 282c and weighed 581kg to return $1639. The Daniels family, Theresa Downs, Emerald, sold Euro cross cows making to 208c and weighed 535kg or $1114.
Charles and Carmel McKinlay, Bloodwood, Yamala, consigned a pen of Brangus cows reaching 220c and weighed 712kg to return $1567.
Trevor and Alison Hamblin, Doris Park, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cows to 210c and weighed 580kg to return $1218. John and Leonie Cumming, Glenesk, Anakie, offered Santa cows to 217c to weigh 622kg or $1352.
Greg and Alicia Magee, St Omer, Capella, sold Angus steers to 324c and weighed 467kg to return $1515. Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, Serpentine, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross steers reaching 328c to weigh 283kg or $931.
