The 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic competition wrapped up on Friday, honouring the best CQ commercial cattle producers.
Held on Friday 21 July at the Frenchville Sports Club theatre, the event celebrated and acknowledge CQ's top commercial cattle producers.
President Carlie Ward said it was the biggest event held since the competition's inauguration in 2007, with around 190 people in attendance.
Scroll through the gallery for photos from the winners at CQ Carcase Classic competition.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
