Photos

2023 Central Queensland Carcase Classic competition: Photo gallery of winners

Ben Harden
Ellouise Bailey
By Ben Harden, and Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 12:00pm
The 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic competition wrapped up on Friday, honouring the best CQ commercial cattle producers.

