A man in his 30s suffered a serious arm injury in a heavy machinery accident in central Queensland last Friday.
An RACQ CapRescue helicopter service crew were tasked to a property in the vicinity of Goovigen, 114 kilometres south west of Rockhampton, just after 1.00pm on Friday afternoon, following reports of man in his 30s got caught in heavy machinery and potentially partially amputated his arm.
On arrival at the scene, Rescue300 crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service personnel who had initially stabilised the patient.
The on-board doctor and critical care paramedic assessed the patient and it was identified that the arm was not as initially reported, however; had received serious injuries as a result of the accident.
The patient was further scanned and stabilised by the team prior to being loaded into the helicopter for transport back to Rockhampton base Hospital.
The patient will receive further scans, surgery and treatment for the injuries sustained.
The central Queensland aeromedical organisation is recording significant increases in the need for their services.
The RACQ CapRescue services crew has attended over 50 rescues of a rural nature since July 2022, a significant increase on previous statistics.
Several factors put those on properties and in our outer-lying communities at risk, from quad bikes to snake bites, livestock altercations and machinery injuries.
Operations manager Kirsty Wooler confirmed that with approximately 40 more rescues than this time in 2022, the daily average had increased to 1.4 tasks per day.
"It appears that Rescue300 heading to the skies 50 times in January at an operational cost of $1.1 million, set the scene for what the year would bring," Ms Wooler said.
The aeromedical helicopter has completed 150 inter-hospital transfers so far in 2023.
