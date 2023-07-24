Queensland Country Life
Man in his 30s suffers serious injury following machinery accident at Goovigen

By Newsroom
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
Emergency services responded to a rural property south west of Rockhampton after reports that a man's arm was partially amputated by heavy machinery. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue
Emergency services responded to a rural property south west of Rockhampton after reports that a man's arm was partially amputated by heavy machinery. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue

A man in his 30s suffered a serious arm injury in a heavy machinery accident in central Queensland last Friday.

