The countdown to the Ekka is officially on, with final entry numbers for the stud beef competition locked and loaded.
A total of 928 head will be judged through the rings when the competition kicks off in 18 days time, an increase on the 880 entries in 2022.
The stud cattle competition will run across two days, Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, culminating in the interbreed final on Saturday afternoon.
The small breeds judging will then run the following week on Friday, August 18.
Leading the charge for another year is the Santa Gertrudis breed with a total of 103 head to be shown by 18 exhibitors, the only breed to hit triple digits this year.
Being the 2023 feature breed, it's no surprise that the Limousin ring will also be jam packed, with 91 head to be shown by 21 exhibitors on the first morning of competition.
There will be 88 head vying for broad ribbons in the Speckle Park ring, shown by 28 exhibitors, while the Charolais ring will see 81 head, shown by 20 exhibitors.
Rounding out the top five breeds for entry numbers will be the Brahmans, with 71 head, shown by 21 exhibitors, in a tie with the Herefords, who will also have 71 head, shown by 18 exhibitors.
Final entry numbers:
