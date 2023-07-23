Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a larger yarding of quality replacement steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Sought-after lines sold to a firm market with lesser quality types selling cheaper than last fortnight's sale.
Droughtmaster cross steers 2.5 years account The Sizmur family, Flying Fox, sold for $1240. Paul and Carroll Bambling, Natural Bridge, sold Charbray steers 18 months for $990. Santa cross weaner steers account T Bischoff Family Trust, Buaraba, sold for $900.
Platell Farming Co, Josephville, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $830. Angus weaner steers account G Suter and K Dalzell, Lamington, sold for $750. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Oppermann Pastoral, Kerry, sold for $770. John and Desley Gurney, Obum Obum, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $740.
Chris and Karen Lawson, Running Creek, sold Charolais weaner steers for $730. Angus weaner males account Michael Chiddy, Bethania, sold for $730. Ron Gon-Chee, Tamborine, sold Braford weaner steers for $620. Gold Coast Marine Hatchery, Woongoolba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $600.
Michael and Cherryl Fraser, Mundoolun, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 15 months for $900. Droughtmaster cross heifers account Alan and Nerida Eadie, Carbrook, sold for $900. Charolais cross heifers 18 months account Gold Coast Marine Hatchery sold for $860.
John and Desley Gurney sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 12 months for $710. Euro cross heifers 12 months account Paul and Carroll Bambling sold for $620.
Brangus cows and calves account John and Desley Gurney sold for $1250. Logan River Lucerne, Beaudesert, sold Charolais cows and calves for $1200. Euro cross cows and calves account G Suter and K Dalzell sold for $1070.
The Sizmur family sold Charolais cross cows for $1000. Gutzke Rural Holdings, Silverdale, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $4500.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday, August 5 starting at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.