A north Queensland prime farming development block with irrigation is up for grabs.
Located on McBean Road at Arriga, the 65 hectare (160 acre) property also has a 16ha Sunwater lease.
The farm has a 200 megalitre water licence plus a spring feeding into new 8m deep on-farm storage dam.
The country is described as being a gently undulating to flat block with predominately Walkamin soil type and areas of sandy loam.
The farm is currently used for hay production using hamil grass and there is about 8ha of three year old coffee trees.
Other possible crops include cane, mangoes, avocados, citrus, grapes and small crops.
There are two new, remote controlled Reinke centre pivot irrigators covering 24ha and 16ha respectively.
There is both three phase power plus a 30kWA solar panel system with new switch boards and filter units.
Improvements include a new, 500 square metre machinery/workshop shed.
Arriga is situated about 20 minutes south west of Mareeba.
The farm is listed with Queensland Rural for $3.5 million.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
