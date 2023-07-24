There were two new first time competitors at this year's CQ Carcase Classic held at the Frenchville Sports Club in Rockhampton on Friday, July 21.
Dan and Megan Lamb of Parraweena Cattle Co., and Brad and Briony Comiskey of Lunar Brangus were both first time entrants into the competition.
President Carlie Ward said it was great to see two new competitors this year as it meant the competition was growing. She coupled that with the event being the biggest on record and said overall, it was great to see increased interest in what the competition could offer entrants.
"It's great for us because we get the nominations which has a flow on effect in nomination fees and for the charities, but they get the feedback from it," she said.
"Some of the seed stock guys don't always see the end product so they're getting a sense of how their cattle are performing on grain, but also benchmarked against other people in the same area."
The Lamb family has a mixed commercial 6,475 hectare operation located between Banana and Theodore, which has been operating for about 35 years.
They run a composite herd of Limousin, red Brahman, and Brangus. They also started up their own stud in 2020 called N-Bar Brangus.
The Lambs entered a total of 15 head into the competition, with two pens of three and nine single beasts.
They were awarded fourth place with a pen entered into the grassfed, four tooth steers or heifers (300 - 420kg CW) class.
Their pen of three Limousin cross steers averaged 329.7kg hot standard carcase weight, with a 75.66 square centimetre average eye muscle area, 14.66mm of fat at the P8 and 10.3mm of fat at the rib, on average, and an average MSA score of 59.63.
Mr Lamb said they entered the competition thanks to "encouragement and persuasion from their friends" and took it as an opportunity to learn about the meat they were producing and how it compared within industry.
Ms Lamb said they would use the data to analyse the animals performing well and angle their future selections towards the best performing composite, ultimately improving the quality of their product.
Mr Lamb said their entries had yielded "exceptionally," thanks to the higher Limousin content, which also meant they weighed above the classes they were originally entered into.
As a result, the family said they would re-enter the competition next year, exhibiting cattle with less Limousin content, with some beasts already in mind, as well as focusing on ideal fat coverage.
The Comiskey family runs a 2,630 hectare Brangus commercial and stud operation, Lunar Brangus, at Yamala, near Comet, that has been operating for around 25 years.
The Comiskeys entered a total of 30 steers into the competition, with 18 selected to compete.
They received fifth and sixth place from two pens entered into the grainfed steers (300 - 400kg CW) feed on class, which were fed for 99 days at Barmount Feedlot.
"We were so stoked with that as a first time entrant as it was completely, way above what we were expecting," Ms Comiskey said.
Their pen of Brangus Ultrablack cross steers that placed fifth averaged 384kg for hot standard carcase weight, 83.6 square centimetre average eye muscle area, 12.3mm of fat at the P8, 9.6mm of fat at the rib, on average, and had an average MSA score of 50.28. Their average daily weight gain was 2.74kg.
Their pen of Brangus Ultrablack cross steers that placed sixth averaged 386kg for hot standard carcase weight, 89 square centimetre average eye muscle area, 11.6mm of fat at the P8, 9mm of fat at the rib, on average, and had an average MSA score of 52.09. Their average daily weight gain was 2.55kg.
Ms Comiskey said their main motivation in entering the competition was to obtain slaughter carcase data and to benchmark their cattle since they did not have the capacity to grow steers out on property.
"I think a lot of us, not only as seed stock producers, but commercial producers, get that kill sheet from the meat works and we just look at the dollars and go yep that was good, or we thought we'd get more than that and we file it away," she said.
"We need to be spending more time looking at that data to see why we get penalised and working out ways of maximising our yields on our animals and MSA indexes - because that's where all the money's coming from."
Ms Comiskey said since majority of their seed stock buyers were commercial operators, the data collection meant they could better maintain the integrity of their genetics and look at what bloodlines were performing well for optimal carcase.
"What price do you put on the data you're getting back and how else do you get that data?" she said.
Ms Comiskey said that while she and her husband were "fairly new" into carcase analysis, they would be seeking out guidance to assess their lines and see where they could improve.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
