Toyota Tundra pickup one step closer to Australia

By William Stopford
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:35am
Toyota's rival to full-sized pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 has been approved for sale in Australia.

