An online 'water dashboard' is being created for growers so they can quickly and accurately see how much they have at any given time.
Goanna Ag, Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD), and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) have partnered to build the the dashboard, which will act like an online bank account for water.
CSD commercial research manager Dr Michael Bange said the aim of the dashboard was to understand the amount of water available to growers so they could best utilise it.
"Until now, it's been hard for growers to gain an accurate picture without relying on estimated or sometimes inaccurate figures, making it very difficult to make management decisions," Dr Bange said.
"Being able to monitor a water account in real time will be a game changing tool when it comes to implementing best management and efficient practices."
The data in the dashboard will come from government information resources on a grower's water account, in addition to sensors recording on-farm storage dam, bore and channel levels.
Water that is present in the soil in fields will also be taken into account.
The dashboard will assist in planning, estimating future water availability, help to generate reports and estimate efficiency.
Goanna Ag is leading the project and is working closely with the growers trialling the technology.
Goanna Ag chief development officer John Pattinson is excited about how it will equip growers in the future.
"It will be an easy-to-understand tool that shows how full the system is, much like a fuel tank or accessing the online balance in your bank account," Mr Pattinson said.
"Already, our work with growers we have identified additional potential uses of the dashboard, like the concept of 'origin of water'.
"Put simply, one can track where water has come from on the farm and understand where it moves across the farm before it is used to irrigate a crop."
The dashboard will be tested and evaluated for a broader release for the 2024-25 season.
It will initially be trialled using Goanna Ag sensor technology, but the final product will be able to use data from any sensor brand.
CRDC innovation general manager Allan Williams said the dashboard closely aligned with one of the aims of CRDC's new strategic RD&E plan, Clever Cotton.
"The Water Dashboard is a great example of the benefit of this: turning raw data into real, tangible, beneficial decision-making information for growers," Mr Williams said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.