Water dashboard being built for growers

July 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Growers will be able to log in to an online water dashboard to get a better picture of their water situation. Picture: Brandon Long
An online 'water dashboard' is being created for growers so they can quickly and accurately see how much they have at any given time.

