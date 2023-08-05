The Limousin has played a crucial role in the commercial crossbreeding endeavours of the Luck family for close to 30 years.
Three generations of the Luck family currently work together including Kieren and Andrea Luck, their sons, Adam and Jordan, and Kieren's parents Errol and Dianne.
Their home property is Erinvale which has been in the family since 1906, while Bannock Brae was purchased in 2001.
Both of these properties are situated on the western side of the Great Dividing Range on the outskirts of Meringandan, in the Toowoomba region, and consist of a mix of sandstone and basalt ridges, which the cattle graze on, too heavy black soil creek flats which is the cultivation used to grow all their fodder requirements.
Kieren Luck said the Limousin has held appeal for the family for three decades due to the breed's ability to put muscle onto a carcase when crossed with other breeds that appeal to them, with Santa Gertrudis x Limousin and Hereford x Limousin being their current crosses of choice.
"The Santa Gertrudis softens the texture of the meat, the Hereford puts on the fat, and the Limousin brings the muscle. This translates into a carcase with exceptional yield and eating quality," Mr Luck said.
The Lucks' bulls run with the herd all year round to ensure a constant supply of weaners for their on-farm butcher shop.
"We have had a paddock to plate business for 18 years and it just keeps growing.
"We market our cattle through our own butcher shop via our online presence. We target everyday families just like ours. Our target market prefers a carcase around 200kg and usually, that is around 10-12 months old."
The family has found that bulls purchased from Darren and Shelly Hartwig, Gold Crest Limousins, have helped to improve their entire herd.
"We currently have two Gold Crest bulls running with our herd.
"These bulls have excellent temperament, and the overall style of the bulls Darren and Shelly produces suit our requirements. They are easy doing, and their weight for age is excellent."
Mr Luck said they are happy with how the business is going and growing, though they are hoping for the skies to open up for them soon.
"Late Autumn rain gave our native grasses a top up though that has now frosted off after many heavy frosts.
"We will make sure the cattle have access to a molasses-based lick until, fingers crossed, an early spring break.
"Rain in late May allowed us to plant our winter crop which is looking quite good at the moment but will need more rain to see them through to harvest."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
