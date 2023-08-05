Queensland Country Life
Limousin plays critical role in Lucks operation

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
A selection of the Luck family's Limousin x Santa cows with their progeny. The Lucks have utilised Limousin in their program for close to 30 years. Picture supplied
The Limousin has played a crucial role in the commercial crossbreeding endeavours of the Luck family for close to 30 years.

