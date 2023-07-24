Queensland Country Life
Queensland beef producers issued credits for carbon capture in soils

By Judith Maizey
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:20pm, first published July 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Carbon farmers and cattle producers Andrew and Meagan Lawrie, Moora Plains, Gogango. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Two Queensland beef properties are the first in Australia to be issued Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for the large-scale sequestering of carbon in their soils.

