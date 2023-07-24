Two Queensland beef properties are the first in Australia to be issued Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for the large-scale sequestering of carbon in their soils.
Andrew and Meagan Lawrie of 3500 ha Moora Plains, Gogango, and Tom and Antoinette Archer of 3851 ha Rexton, Goondiwindi, received the credits for their properties in what has been billed by as "a world first" and "a game changer for the livestock industries".
The Clean Energy Regulator issued a combined 151,312 ACCUs to the two properties which if sold at a conservative spot price of $30/ACCU are worth $4.539 million on today's market.
Trevor Crook, general manager of RCS Australia, which helped both couples develop the management practices needed to increase their soil carbon, said the recent issuing of ACCUs for the two Queensland properties was the first of its kind in the world.
"It's the first soil carbon credits issued at scale in the world, there have been very small scale research type plots, but this is the first of its kind," he said.
Mr Lawrie, who backgrounds Euro cross cattle for feedlots, said he and his wife had been changing over to more intensive, time-controlled grazing for nearly 20 years.
But, they did not commit to the Soil Carbon project to get baseline measurements of the amount of carbon in the soils taken until 2016.
The recent issuing of ACCUs is the culmination of five years worth of soil measurements and further changes to their management practises.
"Probably the most exciting piece of data that I am happy to share is that for every tonne of livestock we run, we have sequestered approximately 10 tonnes of Co2 equivalent," Mr Lawrie said.
The Central Queensland grazier said it had been his focus for a long time to increase ground cover and to match stocking rates to carrying capacity.
"But, we were perhaps a little bit comfortable where we were at...if you need to take another step it takes a little bit of a push and the Soil Carbon project gave us that push.
"We wanted to baseline for a long time because we thought we would be increasing soil carbon and it had never been economically viable so this issuing of ACCUs makes that viable and means we've got some real meaningful data to verify what we're doing is moving in the right direction."
Mr Lawrie said the change of activities required to qualify for a Soil Carbon project was for the most part focused on animal density.
"In most cases we've pretty well doubled our stock density through more paddocks, better water systems and amalgamating mobs," he said.
"Early on we had about 15 large paddocks with eight water points. The next step was about 48 paddocks and 15 water points.
"Today, we're at 84 paddocks with 29 water points plus the river and that's shifted from seven mobs minimum to one to three mobs now."
For both the Archers and Lawries, it has cost up to $35 per hectare to carry out two rounds of sampling with the first one at baseline in 2016 and the second five years later. One soil core is done to a depth of 1.2 m every 15 ha.
Mr Lawrie said the benefits of base lining since 2016 included increased stock density which gave better feed utilisation, better cycling of nutrients and better ground cover.
"We're carbon positive by a long way. It's not just neutrality. I don't think neutrality is enough and that's never been our aim. It's always been to make carbon sequestering another enterprise," he said.
While stressing it was still early days as to the value of the ACCUs to his enterprise, Mr Lawrie said early numbers, for the first five-year period, were that, if sold, they would be at least double if not three times more than their livestock income for the same period.
Mr Lawrie said ACCUs were "possibly a more stable income" than beef.
"The spot price is down below $30 at the moment...in that spot price, there's a pool of every ACCU - so that is avoiding deforestation, managing savannah burning, tree carbon and soil carbons," he said.
"There's a lot of different methodologies that have been lumped into one bucket but my feeling is that soil carbon is the most stable of all those and I'd like to think they are worth more than the spot price."
A fourth-generation cattle producer, Mr Lawrie said the beef industry was a fickle game.
"We're selling out of cattle at the moment for less than we bought them for 12 months ago - that's the reality of it so we need to replace those in this current market so we take a profit and we don't just realise the loss of stock value," he said.
"And that's the game we play and that's where soil carbon gives us a more diverse income.
"But it's not without risk, a 25-year permanence scares a lot of people off.
"That means we've got to hold that carbon in the soil for 25 years where the risk is if we sell ACCUs and the next time we measure our soil carbon and it's lower than it was we owe ACCUs so we can't afford to return to our old practices."
Mr Crook said there had been "a quiet revolution going on in this space" of carbon credits and the beef industry.
"It's been a long process, it's been 20 years to develop the technology of sampling and methodology and getting the methods tested, assessed and approved through the regulations," he said.
"These particular carbon projects have been audited and then audited and then the auditors have been audited so it's been a lengthy process to get to this point."
Mr Crook believes it is, however, "a game changing announcement for the livestock industry".
He said these producers were carbon positive meaning that for every kilo of beef consumed about 18 kilos of carbon dioxide has been sequestered out of the atmosphere.
"That's net and has taken into account methane emissions and all other emissions so it is a game changer and for all livestock industries to take note of and understand where they can benefit from it," he said.
Mr Crook said he expected to see an uptick in more people getting involved in Soil Carbon projects when they realised what was happening and how they could benefit.
"What I have to point out through is that the greatest benefit from sequestering more carbon in the soil is actually in production and ecology of the underlying livestock enterprise," he said.
"A grazier with more carbon in their soil is far more resilient in times of drought and flood, they've got a far more profitable business underlying that. The actual carbon credits is more of a secondary income, it's a bonus.
"There is certainly more and more pressure on everyone to be mindful of their footprint and their carbon accounts and to do what they can."
Mr Crook said not all producers were going to be big enough to actually enter a carbon project,.
"You need a certain amount of scale in order to do that or else the cost of running the project and the number of ACCUs you might be able to earn won't be viable, but every landowner will benefit from sequestering carbon in their soil," he said.
Mr Crook said increasing carbon in the soil was about resting the land.
"Constant overgrazing is really the enemy of the environment and the soil.
"Carbon sequestering involves more intensification of the way you manage the livestock and rotate them. It also involves constant monitoring and managing what's happening, and matching stocking rates to carrying capacity
"It's simple, but it's not easy and it's continuous."
Mr Crook said the wider value of ACCUs was the impact on reducing global warming and the greenhouse effect.
"That's a game changer not just for the livestock industry, but for the planet."
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
