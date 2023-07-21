Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Photos

Central Queensland Carcase Classic competition 2023 winners list

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 22 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Murphy accepted the Grand Champion Carcase of the competition from Central Queensland Carcase Classic president Carlie Ward. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Ted Murphy accepted the Grand Champion Carcase of the competition from Central Queensland Carcase Classic president Carlie Ward. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

The Murphy family of Tayglen Pastoral Co have continued ther winning streak at this year's 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic on Friday, claiming their fourth consecutive most successful exhibitor title and grand champion carcase overall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.