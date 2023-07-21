The Murphy family of Tayglen Pastoral Co have continued ther winning streak at this year's 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic on Friday, claiming their fourth consecutive most successful exhibitor title and grand champion carcase overall.
Father and son, Ted and Shane Murphy were present on the evening to accept their accolades, also walking away with champion grainfed carcase and champion grainfed pen.
Their grand champion carcase was from a pen entered into the grainfed four tooth steers or heifers (300-420 kilograms CW) class.
The Charolais Angus cross four tooth steer received 158.28 points, with a 376.4 kg hot standard carcase weight, an 95 square centimetre eye muscle area, 13mm of fat at the P8, 15mm of fat at the rib, and an MSA score of 64.81.
Their champion grain-fed pen were three Charolais Angus cross steers with HSCWs ranging from 357.4kg to 376.4kg, 76-95sq cm EMAs, and MSA indexes from 61.1-64.81.
It was the Quinn family of Essex Grazing Co, Middlemount, whose entries dominated in the grassfed section, winning the champion grassfed carcase and champion grassfed pen.
Their champion grassfed carcase was from a four tooth Shorthorn cross steer with a 392.4kg HSCW, a 99sq cm EMA and a 63.34 MSA index.
As well as scoring 3 marbling points, the steer had P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 12mm respectively, plus 17 weight for age points.
Their champion grass-fed pen were three very even Shorthorn cross heifers with HSCWs ranging from 273.4kg to 293.4kg, 86-92sq cm EMAs, and MSA indexes from 61.13 to 62.55.
Held on Friday 21 July at the Frenchville Sports Club, close to 190 producers, sponsors and industry representatives came to celebrate and acknowledge CQ's top commercial cattle producers.
President Carlie Ward said it was the biggest event held since the competition's inauguration in 2007.
"This evening is just a great way to celebrate not only the competition, but also our fabulous industry. It's time to reflect and enjoy just being part of such a great industry," Ms Ward said in her welcoming address.
Ms Ward said despite the current market, the industry offered a range of exciting opportunities looking forward thanks to the use of innovative genetic tools that allowed sophisticated collection of carcase data.
There was a total of 476 nominations, with 416 head of cattle processed this year, which was slightly up from last year.
There was 275 grass-fed, 169 grain-fed, and 32 led steers.
Over the last 16 years, a total of $229,281 has been donated to local community organisations, with total of $16,763 raised for beneficiaries in 2023.
The event was emceed by Marty Pentecost.
Full competition wrap up in next week's Queensland Country Life print edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
