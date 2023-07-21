The 16th annual Central Queensland Carcase Classic was held on Friday 21 July at the Frenchville Sports Club to celebrate and acknowledge CQ's top commercial cattle producers.
President Carlie Ward said it was the biggest event held since the competition's inauguration in 2007, with around 190 people in attendance.
"This evening is just a great way to celebrate not only the competition, but also our fabulous industry. It's time to reflect and enjoy just being part of such a great industry," Ms Ward said in her welcoming address.
Ms Ward said despite the current market, the industry offered a range of exciting opportunities looking forward thanks to the use of innovative genetic tools that allowed sophisticated collection of carcase data.
There was a total of 476 nominations, with 416 head of cattle processed this year, which was slightly up from last year.
There was 275 grass-fed, 169 grain-fed, and 32 led steers.
Over the last 16 years, a total of $229,281 has been donated to local community organisations, with total of $16,763 raised for beneficiaries in 2023.
The event was emceed by Marty Pentecost.
Full competition wrap up in next week's Queensland Country Life print edition.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
