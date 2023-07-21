Queensland Country Life
Working on remote cattle properties can be tough on mental health, so AACo made a big change

Updated July 21 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
Australia's biggest cattle company AACo has designed an extensive mental health service for its employees. Picture: AACo
When your 430 employees are spread across cattle properties spanning 6.5 million hectares, face long hours and extreme weather, their mental health becomes crucial.

