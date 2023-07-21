Working on remote cattle properties can be tough on mental health, so AACo made a big change

When your 430 employees are spread across cattle properties spanning 6.5 million hectares, face long hours and extreme weather, their mental health becomes crucial.
That's why the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) has designed a support program to assist employees and their families who live and work remotely.
The program offers one-to-one coaching services for all employees across Queensland and the Northern Territory, coaching for managers, critical incident response and support for family members including younger children and teenagers.
The first AACo employee to have a session with a consultant was a mature-aged person who had never seen a psychologist before.
They said it helped them to work through the anxiety they were feeling.
A family member of an AACo employee recently undertook the program, which helped them to open-up and share their concerns.
"I felt like a bush cockatoo - I couldn't stop talking. It was very good for me and I went on to have eight more sessions," they said.
"It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders and I could breathe again after talking through a few personal family issues.
"They gave me strategies to help me move forward - to work through my feelings and concerns."
Designed in consultation with Strive Occupational Rehabilitation, their program has even won an award - being recognised at the 2022 Workplace Health and Safety Queensland's Work Well Awards.
When asked to elaborate on its winning formula, AACo wellbeing, health and safety head Michael Bradtke said team consultations identified several risk factors with their employees' psychological safety and wellbeing: working in remote locations, long hours and in extreme weather conditions.
It was then that they recognised the need for a more rural-centred employee support program.
"Investing in programs like this - to have employees believe that they are valued by their employer - increases engagement, retention of staff and increases their health and wellbeing overall," he said.
Mr Bradtke said since winning the award, more than 14 per cent of their workforce had accessed the program over the past 12 months.
He said they entered the awards to gain recognition for their efforts in promoting wellbeing and further enhance engagement and reduce stigma associated with mental health.
This year's Work Well Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Brisbane during Safe Work Month in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.