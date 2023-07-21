Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Overall 16,000 Brisbane Valley bred weaners sell into three states in three months

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Boyd, Gilla Partnership, Blackbutt with her grand son Izaac was on hand to see her weaners sell at the Toogoolawah weaner aale. Picture Helen Walker.
Jill Boyd, Gilla Partnership, Blackbutt with her grand son Izaac was on hand to see her weaners sell at the Toogoolawah weaner aale. Picture Helen Walker.

A yarding of 2500 weaners were offered at the Shepherdson and Boyd final Toogoolawah weaner sale for the year with the market remaining solid, particularly for Euro and British cross cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.