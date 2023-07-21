A yarding of 2500 weaners were offered at the Shepherdson and Boyd final Toogoolawah weaner sale for the year with the market remaining solid, particularly for Euro and British cross cattle.
One vendor who was happy with the returns was Jill Boyd of Gilla Partnership, Blackbutt.
Mrs Boyd offered 105 Santa Gertrudis/Charolais cross steers and 107 heifers, which is her final turnoff for the year.
Overall the Gilla EU accredited steers sold for a top price of $1030/head for a pen of 25 steers,while the draft of 105 steers averaged 1056/head.
The heifer portion topped at $830/head with the run of 107 heifers selling to average $724/head.
The Gilla weaners were just off their mothers and aged between eight to 11 months.
Auctioneer, Jack Fogg said the buying support was strong with local buyers and those from the Western Downs, Central Queensland, NSW and Victoria all operating.
"With the shortage of cattle in the south, the Queensland market was soft enough for the interstate operators to operate and compete even with the transport costs," Mr Fogg said.
Overal Shepherdson and Boyd have held four weaner sales since the end of April.
"In total, we have offered 16,000 weaners representing some of the best Brisbane Valley bred cattle," Mr Fogg said.
"We got them all to new homes as the season here deteriorates, as the frosts has knocked what pasture our producers had left,"
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.