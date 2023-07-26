Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Butcher Kev Brown to retire after 52 years on the job

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
July 26 2023
Rockhampton's Kev Brown has announced he will be retiring after 52 years. Although the business has been on the market for 18 months, his final day will be August 31 whether it has sold or not. He looked forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.
Rockhampton butcher Kev Brown of Kev Brown's Butchery has decided to hang up the cleaver for the last time in August after a career spanning 52 years.

