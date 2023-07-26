Rockhampton butcher Kev Brown of Kev Brown's Butchery has decided to hang up the cleaver for the last time in August after a career spanning 52 years.
He said he was inspired to become a butcher after spending time on his mates' Santa Gertrudis cattle property in Marlborough on weekends as a boy, helping out with tasks around the operation.
He started his apprenticeship at Conaghan Brothers in 1971, which was by a local family on the south side of Rockhampton, before it was taken over by Dewhurst.
Mr Brown decided to open his own shop in 1988 on Yaamba Road in Parkhurst, where he has continued to operate for 35 years.
One of the biggest changes he had witnessed was people moving from basic beef cuts like steaks and chuck to wanting a more pre-made meal, meaning butchers were now "meat specialists/chefs".
People now wanted pre-made stir-frys, gourmet sausages and kabana, pinwheels, and a larger selection of packaged brands, such as Cape Grim, sold in store.
Marbling scores had also become more important to the customer following the success of Wagyu beef.
He said customers liked larger cuts of meat like tomahawks or brisket for smoking or meat on the bone for slow cooking. That also meant butchers were stocking bigger selections of gourmet rubs and spices.
He projected butchers would continue to expand into "different avenues" to stock more boutique products such as sauces, premium salts and jam, local eggs and honey, bone broth and even fermented products.
He witnessed trends come and go, such as dry-aged beef which had evolved hygienically since his apprenticeship when they were "left to hang" and "go green" before trimming.
Mr Brown thought MSA had been a bit "hit and miss" due to lack of consumer knowledge. He said while eating was, "better", it was difficult to educate customers on labels.
He said one of the most common customer challenges a butcher dealt with was explaining the prices of the products in store. He said if customers were aware of sale prices, they may question the final price in store.
He said he often had to explain costs paid to the wholesaler as well as handling, labour, and electricity.
Generally he thought his prices were below supermarkets, but thought customers often held the misconception that a butcher's prices were higher.
"If they look at the price per kilo on the labels, and not look at the total price on the package in the supermarket, they'd be in for a big shock," he said.
Although beef was his highest seller due its variety and versatility, he wanted to see the industry "up the ante" with their marketing like the lamb and pork industries, which had more "flamboyant" campaigns.
He thought expos like Beef in Rockhampton were great, but in his opinion the industry "flew under the radar" when those big events were not on.
Mr Brown said COVID "put butchers on the map again", and that his business had jumped ahead "leaps and bounds" since then.
In his opinion, the reason was that people wanted to avoid heavily populated areas such as supermarkets, but also because they saw the value in supporting local business.
"It was sort of an alarm bell and people realised we could loose those businesses if we don't support them," he said.
He also said his shop, unlike some supermarkets, also avoided supply chain issues during the pandemic.
Mr Brown said one of the most challenging aspects of being a butcher was the long hours. He said while the physicality of the job had reduced due to modern machinery, the job had changed due to the expectations around increased diversity of product.
Mr Brown's main concerns for the future of the industry was the introduction of lab-grown meat.
He predicted a "natural" steak couldn't be replicated or competed with, especially in the regions, instead hypothesising that only products like patties would appear on shelves.
Mr Brown thought lab-grown meat would only hurt the industry, decrease consumer confidence, and confuse people about what they were actually buying.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
