Police Minister Mark Ryan refutes Shooters Union fears of gun law changes

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan, right, has refuted suggestions by Shooters Union Australia president Graham Park, that a secret plan is underway to alter the state's gun laws ahead of the next election.
Police Minister Mark Ryan has refuted suggestions by Shooters Union Australia of a 'secret' Queensland government plan to make wholesale negative changes to the state's firearms laws.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

