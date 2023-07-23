Police Minister Mark Ryan has refuted suggestions by Shooters Union Australia of a 'secret' Queensland government plan to make wholesale negative changes to the state's firearms laws.
SUA president Graham Park said the organisation had been reliably informed there was a plan, coming from the Premier's office, to implement baseless changes to the gun laws in an effort to shore up sliding poll ratings ahead of the next election.
"On April 18, we along with some other large firearms organisations, sent a letter to the Police Minister asking about the information we had received and saying that, in the spirit of cooperation, if there was any merit to the rumours, we would like to work with the government to ensure law-abiding firearm users were properly represented and given a fair go," he said.
"We have worked with both the current Police Minister and the previous seven or eight Police Ministers - from both major parties, depending who was in power at the time - and are very concerned about the secretive nature of what we've been hearing, which is why we wrote a letter asking if these rumours were true.
"A month later we hadn't received a reply, so we and the other organisations sent a follow-up letter, which at this point has not been responded to either."
Mr Park slammed the lack of any response at all, along with the secrecy, and said if there was nothing in the works, it would be a simple matter for the government to clarify the situation - but that hadn't happened, adding that SUA had been told about the plans directly by government employees involved in the intrigue.
"We don't know the detail on things, but you can expect - based on some other states and what they're doing - things like calibre limits, vastly increased security standards which are completely impossible for any renter and many homeowners to meet, and increased restrictions on who is or who is not considered a 'fit and proper person' to have a gun licence; we will likely see people being prevented from getting a gun licence because they have a couple of speeding tickets on their record, or a DUI from 20 years ago or something ludicrously irrelevant like that," he said.
When questioned by Queensland Country Life, Police Minister Mark Ryan said there was no taskforce review.
"Industry stakeholders know, from their past experiences dealing with me, that the government has always consulted stakeholders about any proposed legislative changes," he said.
"That will always be the case.
"I consult with all stakeholders on a regular basis at industry forums, and in fact invitations have recently been issued for our next regular consultation forum at the end of this month."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.