Cattle sold to solid live export support at the 2023 Katherine Show Sale, reflecting the blue-ribbon quality of the animals presented and sold by the Elders Katherine team.
Most pens ranged between 300-350kg live weight, with two drafts up to 370kg.
The judge's pick for the best pen of the show was for 15 very even and true-to-type Brahman steers in from Wave Hill Station, averaging 341kg, which also attracted the sale's best price of $3.48c/kg (or $1180 per head), selling to Australian Cattle Enterprises (ACE).
The sale commenced with an excellent draft of 42 fresh feeder-weight buffalo bulls in from Noel Hassall, Bishop Bore, which averaged 292kg and sold to AUSTREX at $2.46/kg, after bidding started at $2.30/kg.
"Other cattle producers who are to be congratulated for supporting the rejuvenated sale with pens of excellent quality feeder weight bulls and steers included Rosewood, Forrest Hill, Mallapunyah and Dry River," NT Livestock Exporters Association CEO Tom Dawkins said.
Vendors were rewarded accordingly, with returns above current market rates thanks to a number of live export and backgrounder orders operating, with Frontier International and Carmor Station also securing cattle ultimately destined for the live trade.
Prices ranged from $3.00/kg for the heavier bulls, while most 300-350kg feeders drew bids from $3.20-$3.30/kg.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.