Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warns farm work can spark fire disaster this bushfire season

The aftermath of a large grassfire which was started accidentally near Tara in June burning through more than 500 hectares. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Queensland Government.

It might be seen as the job that just can't be put off any longer, but Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) warns rural property owners to pay attention to weather conditions and Fire Danger Ratings before carrying out farm work over the coming months.

With Queensland officially entering the bushfire season, QFES and rural landholders will shift focus from preparation to prevention.

One of the most common causes of bushfires that are started accidentally in rural areas is typical farm work such as slashing, grinding and welding.

In times of high fire danger, as little as a spark from a grinder or a slasher hitting a rock can spark a catastrophic grass fire, threatening lives and property.

A farmer working on a trailer repair...triggered a fire that took out three or four properties - RFS Warrego Area Training and Support Officer Phill Young

RFS Warrego Area Training and Support Officer Phill Young says he had even seen a serious grassfire start after a star picket was dragged across a rock.

"The major factor I would say is complacency," he said.

"Farmers need to get the job done, we all know that, but if they don't have the right equipment and it's the hottest part of the day they are working in, it doesn't take much to start a fire.

"A farmer working on a trailer repair out at Injune back in about 2011 triggered a fire that took out three or four properties.

"We see a number of roadside fires from slashers hitting rocks, and this is something we work regularly on local councils with, to align their work schedule with the coolest part of the day, rather than mid-afternoon."

Maintenance is key



Smaller vehicles used on farms like motorcycles and ATVs also need regular maintenance to ensure they don't spark fires.

One of the most common causes is grass seed build up around the engine bay, exhaust, brakes and bearings.

Mr Young said the RFS encouraged farmers who were conducting work on properties to carry a water supply and firefighting equipment.

"Most importantly it's about being aware. If it's a 36-degree day with gusty westerly winds, then hold off on that type of work."

East Darr RFB First Officer Cam Tindall works on his property at Darr River Downs Station, near Longreach. Picture supplied

Check the forecast first

East Darr Rural Fire Brigade member for more than 30 years and owner of Darr River Downs Station, near Longreach, Cam Tindall knows the risks all too well.

He says property owners should be attuned to local conditions and the weather before deciding the types of work they carry out.



"If you really have to work, then you need to have a firefighting unit with you. Something that allows you to put the fire out immediately. Once they get going, they move quickly and you won't be able to put them out with water," he said.

"I have seen too many fires started by farm equipment, but it's not only that, it's lightning, trains, abandoned campfires, trucks and caravans that can also spark a fire."

Not only farmers who need to take care

Grey Nomads and truck drivers also have an important responsibility this bushfire season.

Central Region RFS Regional Manager Superintendent Chris Spencer says sparks from worn bearings and unattended campfires were another big threat, especially when travellers become complacent.

"If you are towing a caravan or driving a truck in regional areas you need to ensure your vehicle is serviced and fit for use," Supt Spencer said.

"In our region we recently saw a caravan with worn bearings spark a series of fires over a distance of several kilometres.

"It's going to be warmer than usual and people need to be aware of the fire risk."

With parts of western Queensland enjoying some excellent rainfall in recent years, there are corridors of heavy growth throughout the state.

Mr Young described it as a "Catch 22" for farmers.

"They've had one of their best seasons in a long time, but unfortunately a lot of that fuel we talk about is also their fodder," he said.

"They can't burn their fodder so they have to look at mitigating the risks by clearing up fire management lines. There has been only a very small window of opportunity to do that this year.

"Even in our hazard reduction burning activity so far we've been surprised at how quickly fires are moving in open grassland."