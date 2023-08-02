RFS members form an essential part of the defence for regional Queenslanders

Jondaryan RFB members (from left) Fiona Schmidt, First Officer Damien Cooke, Scott Brown, Aaron Harth. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Queensland Government.

The Rural Fire Service is calling for more proud Queenslanders to put the hand up and help their local communities this bushfire season.

There are currently more than 26,000 RFS volunteers across the state, but in rural towns throughout western Queensland there is always the need for more.

Whether they are members of a full brigade or primary producer brigades who carry a "slip on" firefighting unit on the back of their ute, RFS members form an essential part of the defence for regional Queenslanders.

Safety in numbers

Jondaryan Rural Fire Brigade First officer and local cattle and grain farmer Damien Cooke said many hands made light work when it came to protecting the community.

Despite his brigade boasting about 20 members, Mr Cooke said there were still challenges involved in getting people away from their everyday work and family commitments.

"It's the same across the board and I think it has got a bit harder over the years," he said.

For me, the reason you get involved in your Rural Fire Brigade is to give something back to your community while getting out and about and meeting new people - Jondaryan Rural Fire Brigade First officer and local farmer Damien Cooke

"For me, the reason you get involved in your Rural Fire Brigade is to give something back to your community while getting out and about and meeting new people.

"When you are part of the RFS you are not only helping your own backyard either, you could be called to help anywhere."

Develop and gain new skills

Mr Cooke said the opportunities for volunteers to increase their skills was another incentive to get involved.

There are many volunteer roles available that do not involve entering the fireground, including in community education, administration, incident management and communications.

Applicants need to be at least 16 years old and those over the age of 18 need to complete a criminal history check.

You should be willing to give back to the community and have a current Blue Card from Blue Card Services.