According to industry experts, central and south-east Queensland pineapple crops have fared "reasonably well" considering the impact of a natural flowering event that occurred during the current growing cycle.
Australian Pineapples Chair, Sam Pike said the unseasonably warm weather combined with double the average monthly rainfall in 2022 triggered the mass natural flowering event.
"Industry was forecasting 60% - 80% of the crop flowering too early," he said. "This number has since been revised and while production numbers will be down over the next 12 - 24 months while industry recovers, many remain optimistic."
The south-east Queensland region was the hardest hit with a 40% loss in production for the 2022/23 financial year and an anticipated further 40% loss in the 2023/24 financial year.
Other regions impacted included the Wide Bay and central Queensland regions with an average loss of 20% and 10% respectively for the 2022/23 financial year and an anticipated further loss of 15% and 10% for the 2023/24 financial year.
It has been different story for northern Queensland growers, who were only minimally impacted by the flowering event and have since seen better market returns due to less product overall in the market.
Pineapples are produced year-around, with 99 per cent of production occurring in Queensland (99%), with the other 1pc occurring in the Northern Territory (1%).
Total production was valued at $50.6 million for the year ending June 2022.
Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers CEO Rachel Chambers said while it remained unclear what the current market was like across the board for growers, the Tropical Pines 2023 Pineapple Field Days in Yeppoon on July 27 and 28 would allow industry to come together and re-evaluate where everyone was at.
She said the field days would see growers, government, researchers, and supply chain members come together to assess the state of the market, while showcasing the latest research and development.
Mr Pike said the pineapple industry continued to show commitment to making improvements in the way it farmed to demonstrate to consumers "that we are striving towards more sustainable farming practices".
"While the R&D is concentrated on pineapples, the event is designed to educate all horticultural growers on ways in which productivity and environmental outcomes can be improved across the sector," Mr Pike said.
On display at this year's event will be biological crop enhancers; land preparation and pre- plant use of composts; Redmite screen trials; new fertiliser products; and industry breeding trials.
"All of the trials have progressed really well and are showing some exciting results which will be available to industry at the event," Mr Pike said.
