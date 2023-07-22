Queensland Country Life
Southern, central and northern Queensland pineapple growers market update

By Ellouise Bailey
July 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Australian Pineapples Chair Sam Pike said the pineapple industry was faring "reasonably well" considering forecasts after the natural flowering event earlier this year. Picture supplied by Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers
According to industry experts, central and south-east Queensland pineapple crops have fared "reasonably well" considering the impact of a natural flowering event that occurred during the current growing cycle.

