Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Pork industry leading the charge on biosecurity improvements

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Pork have been doing plenty to improve biosecurity standards within the industry. Picture: Australian Pork Limited
Australian Pork have been doing plenty to improve biosecurity standards within the industry. Picture: Australian Pork Limited

The Australian pork industry has experienced numerous disease threats in recent years, but when push came to shove, the industry reacted proficiently and those improvements made as a result have put them at the forefront of biosecurity, with the most recent advancement being a Japanese encephalitis vaccine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.