The Australian pork industry has experienced numerous disease threats in recent years, but when push came to shove, the industry reacted proficiently and those improvements made as a result have put them at the forefront of biosecurity, with the most recent advancement being a Japanese encephalitis vaccine.
Australian Pork's manager of animal health stewardship Dr Raymond Chia spoke about the development of the vaccine as a major breakthrough for the industry at last week's AgForce Biosecurity Summit.
"We had done all of this preparation work (for African Swine Fever) when we were hit by another disease, Japanese encephalitis virus," he said to the crowd.
"We thought we were well prepared for disease, and boom, we were hit by a disease which we were not prepared for at all, due to it being carried by mosquitos.
"So we really didn't really know what to do; there was no vaccine, there was no cure."
Dr Chia explained that disease preparations and outbreaks had seen two very positive outcomes: the development of a very good working relationship with regulators, and vaccines.
"One thing that we did do was come up with a vaccine development," he said.
"We had technology within the University of Queensland, whereby we were using a technology called a chimeric to detect a local virus shell and use the genetic material of the JEV to produce this vaccine.
"It's very, very good technology."
Dr Chia said they had conducted a small trial with 80 pigs and the vaccine had proven to be 92 per cent effective, a result which was "virtually unheard of."
The threat of African Swine Fever three-and-a-half years ago "put a spotlight on biosecurity," presenting an opportunity to make significant headway on disease prevention and management.
Australian Pork chief executive officer Margo Andrae said the corporation had been forced to focus on improving on-farm systems and protocol within the industry, which had led to the roll out of some leading educational resources.
An online training system is free and available to employees, members and producers, with specific biosecurity courses, as well as the introduction of data driven apps to assist in up-skilling all involved from an on-farm level.
"Whilst the government's focused on the border biosecurity, we've focused on-farm, and as as part of that, we've worked really hard to strengthen our training modules," Ms Andrae said.
"Biosecurity is integral to our 'Basic farm 101,' and that training is actually online for people and available for free, particularly to our producers, so that we can make sure that the biosecurity on site is as strong as it can be.
"So we've really been investing in people and capability, and making sure people are aware of what's involved and making sure they're doing the right thing, to protect our farms moving forward."
The industry was shocked into action when cases of Japanese encephalitis virus were found across several states last year, having been caught off guard by the disease, however their swift response to the outbreak also provoked the introduction of new biosecurity progress.
"When Japanese encephalitis virus hit, we were caught completely unaware of that one; it was not a disease we were watching for, particularly being a zoonotic disease, and it did move very rapidly," Ms Andrae said.
"But, we had the basics in place around biosecurity and reporting, and had previously put, under our quality assurance (QA) system, biosecurity plans, which are actually part of the independent audits as well.
"So 90 per cent of our production is covered by our QA system, and as part of that, you have to have biosecurity plans at a very strict level and then there's even the voluntary enhanced standards that are taking the industry and farms to that next level.
"Japanese encephalitis virus really tested our responses straightaway and we're just so proud of how the industry rallied and came together, and worked closely with the governments on the response."
In addition to mosquito management plans being incorporated in the QA system, Ms Andrae said the vaccine research and development, which Australian Pork have been working on in conjunction with the University of Queensland, was a positive step in the right direction
"What it (JEV) did make us realise, is that we needed to go the next step and where we could, have vaccines available," Ms Andrae said.
"As part of that, we had the opportunity to actually develop a Japanese encephalitis virus and we've been working with the University of Queensland team to to do that, so that we can be prepared moving forward.
"They had really good researchers ready to go, who had some basic methodology that apply perfectly to creating this vaccine, so we felt like we we weren't starting from a base we could actually work with.
"If all goes well with regulatory approvals and things like that, we'll have that fast tracked fairly soon, and available."
Ms Andrae said there had been many learnings to come from the JEV outbreak, one of which was the disease' link to climate and weather patterns, a discovery that would assist with preparedness and prevention in the future.
"Interestingly, Japanese encephalitis virus did not hit the industry this season, the migrating birds took a different path," she said.
"So we are realising more and more that changes in the climate, and weather events, do have an impact and so we have to take those seriously.
"We're already a proactive industry around climate, but with Japanese encephalitis virus, we believe that it came in through north Australia, potentially via a cyclone, and then spread all the way down the east coast very, very quickly.
"So, it's just added a new element of being cautious, upping our surveillance, working closer with governments and making sure we're prepared, having vaccines and access to those, and where they're not available, doing the research to develop them."
While the industry body has been focusing on providing an accessible biosecurity toolkit to producers, leading to improvements at an enterprise level, Ms Andrae said working with governments was also an integral part of lowering disease risk.
Increased risk assessments, disease tracking and alerts, and data collection and utilisation have all been target areas for the industry over the past few years.
"We've been on-farm, pushing hard, because that's what influences our farmers, making sure they know what they can do and how to do it, giving them the resources and tools," she said.
"Our other key elements are working with the state and the federal government, and primarily, our first point is to keep pushing back the borders and working with the federal government, so these diseases don't actually get to Australia.
"We've been quite lucky in the fact that the threats that have been on our doorstep are significant, so the government's have really stepped up their biosecurity efforts and the benefit of that is it doesn't actually only just protect the pork industry, protects the other industries as well."
It was this collaborative approach that Ms Andrae said would lead to significant advancements in the biosecurity and food security spaces, not just in the pork industry but across agriculture as a whole.
She said this had become apparent last year when the pork industry was able to offer insight into disease response when Australia faced a serious foot and mouth disease threat.
"It felt like a unique opportunity to pass on some significant learnings through all of our preparedness, so hopefully that helps the other industries," she said.
"Every single person here in Australia has a role to play to protect the industry, because it's about food security, and that's how we want people thinking about it.
"It's about protecting the food security here in Australia and protecting our industries because the diseases that we're talking about, aren't just going to have a minimal impact'; they have the ability to really impact these industries and impact our abilities to supply food."
