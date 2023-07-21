Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Road repairs to take place on Bruce Hwy at Bajool following collision

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Road surface repairs will take place today following the multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Bajool in Rockhampton on Wednesday, July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.