Road repairs to take place on Bruce Hwy at Bajool following collision

Road surface repairs will take place today following the multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Bajool in Rockhampton on Wednesday, July 19.
Seven vehicles were involved in the collision, including a B-double truck, a semi-trailer carrying a military tank, a flat-bed truck carrying two caravans, three cars, and a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan.
The two-lane highway was reopened on Thursday, around 24 hours after the crash at midday, with speed restrictions in place.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said lane restrictions and traffic control would be in place to facilitate the emergent repair work.
"As a result of the crash guardrail was damaged and bollards have been installed as an interim safety measure. Guardrail replacement will be programmed as soon as possible."
TMR would continue to monitor the road condition.
The spokesperson said that while police investigations were ongoing, TMR wanted to highlight that as part of its maintenance program, skid resistance work through this area was completed in June 2023.
"This work included water blasting to remove excess bitumen to improve the skid resistance of the road surface," said the spokesperson.
"In addition, $7.25 million safety improvements including the Bruce Highway and Mogilno Road intersection and installation of wide centre line treatment south of Bob's Creek Bridge were completed in 2020."
Queensland Police Service were continuing investigations and urged anyone with relevant vision to contact police.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.