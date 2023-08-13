Carabar Angus breeding goals evident in sale draft

Lot 2 in the 2023 Carabar Angus On Property Bull Sale, Carabar Beast Mode S290. He is just one of the 86 bulls selected for the sale being held on Friday, September 22, from 1pm. Picture supplied

The objectives that the Hegarty family has for producing high-grade Angus cattle are clear, with great temperament, fat cover, longevity, and the ability to walk long distances being the core focus.

Darren, Jason, Wally, and Ronda Hegarty implanted their first Angus embryos, sourced from Kansas Angus, 24 years ago, and the Carabar stud business has gone from strength to strength since on Carabar in Meandarra, and Abernethy in Mitchell, which were purchased 25 and six years ago respectively.

It's clear that the Hegarty's breeding goals have been met and surpassed when scanning the 86 bulls selected for the annual Carabar Angus On Property Bull Sale being held on Friday, September 22, from 1pm.

Darren Hegarty said the 46 S bulls, mainly from a November/December 2021 calving, and 40 T bulls from a January 2022 calving, are part of a program Carabar has been running for the last five years, in which all stud cattle have gone through HD50K genomic testing via Zoetis, as well as a having been sire or parent verified.

"This has enabled us to facilitate multi-sire joinings while making verification of all progeny possible," Mr Hegarty said.

"We also offer Angus embryos and embryo packages for sale to buyers at both auctions and private sales. These embryos are the offspring of our finest bulls and females, so as they grow, they will enrich your herd with quality year after year."

Lot 9 in the 2023 Carabar Angus On Property Bull Sale, Carabar Trailblazer S256. Picture supplied

This will be the seventh sale held on Carabar, with the Hegartys having previously sold through the Balonne Bull Sale held in Nindigully.

"We regard this draft of bulls as the best we have ever presented.

"Premier Hingaia Q63 will be represented by 17 of his progeny in the sale, while AI and embryo sons of Baldridge Beast Mode, Texas Power Play P613, Gar Phoenix, Ferguson Trailblazer, and Ewa Peyton 642, will also be offered.

"On the homebred front, Carabar Mascot M42 has 18 progeny in the sale, and Carabar Gunsmoke, who is going strong at 12 years of age, has six sons in the sale."

Mr Hegarty said the bulk of their buyers for the sale come from all areas west of Meandarra.

"The longevity of our bulls being a big factor in their interest based on the feedback we've received."

The Hegarty's were "very happy" with their 2022 sale result, in which all 80 bulls offered were cleared at an average of $14,762 per head, topping at $28,000 twice.

The sale grossed $1,181,000 for Carabar, while the average increased by $531/head compared to 2021, with an additional 28 bulls sold in 2022.

Those who are unable to make the trip to Meandarra for the sale will have the option of watching the action unfold and make bids from home via the AuctionsPlus online platform.

Interested parties who're looking to inspect the bulls prior to the sale can do so via appointment by contacting Darren Hegarty on (07) 4665 6164, 0428 748 542 or by emailing carabarangus1@bigpond.com

The sale catalogue will be posted in mid-August and is also available via the selling agents GDL and Elders. The online version of the catalogue will appear at the same time on the Carabar Angus Facebook page and on the Carabar Angus website.