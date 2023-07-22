Hunting may be a weekend sport for some, but one Queensland man has turned his hobby into a processing business selling direct to consumers.
Adam Neilson lives on acreage at the Sunshine Coast where he owns and operates Australian Wild Game Harvesters.
"We've been operating now for a little over 15 months," Mr Neilson said. "We are a wild game harvesting business.
"We predominantly harvest wild deer in south east Queensland.
"We go out into the field, harvest the deer to Australian standard and we bring them back to our meat processing plant, process to Australian standards and sell them at local farmers markets."
Mr Neilson said he believed his business was the only one in Australia that covered the entire supply chain of wild deer - from harvest to sale.
The business, which has been operating for a little under 18 months, had been a dream of Mr Neilson's.
"I managed a fishing tackle shop for a number of years, but I've always been an avid hunter and I'm a trade qualified butcher as well," he said.
Mr Neilson said his conservation and land management qualification was a big part of the business.
"We currently harvest everywhere in south east Queensland. Basically people call me and ask me to come and take care of their deer problem," he said.
"We try and go with a management strategy rather than a straight up culling strategy so we pick at them slowly.
"So far we've harvested just under 400 deer over 15 months."
The business wasn't easy to get off the ground, with Mr Neilson requiring further study to operate the processing plant.
"There are no facilities within six hours of me, so I had to do basically the Certificate III in Meat Processing (Meat Safety) to become a registered meat safety inspector to make my operation run legally," he said.
"So while I was studying, I built the facility and I employed a semi-retired meat inspector to inspect the carcases and teach me how to inspect, and then did the Cert III in Meat Safety while I was basically in operation."
Kelly is the National Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
