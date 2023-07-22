Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Australian Wild Game Harvesters aim to sustainably manage wild deer populations

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
July 23 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Neilson, Australian Wild Game Harvesters. Picture supplied
Adam Neilson, Australian Wild Game Harvesters. Picture supplied

Hunting may be a weekend sport for some, but one Queensland man has turned his hobby into a processing business selling direct to consumers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Butterworth

Kelly Butterworth

National Digital Editor

Kelly is the National Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.