Police received calls just before 4am of the crash and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances involved.
Three people were killed while a male in his 30s sustained a head injury and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Gympie Hospital.
The Bruce Highway is expected to be closed for an extended period and diversions are currently in place.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
