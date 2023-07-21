From deadlines and headlines to fence lines and base lines is how Alasdair MacLeod's journey was described at the Rural Press Club of Queensland's July lunch in Brisbane yesterday.
Mr MacLeod is today executive chairman of Macdoch Australia, a private investment group with major Australian farming and ag tech investments and philanthropic projects linking natural capital to farm productivity.
He addressed a sold-out audience, speaking about the importance of using data to demonstrate the sustainable nature of livestock production systems and what he believes are the crucial next steps for demonstrating how Australian agriculture can help address the two great challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, while continuing to feed the world.
In a career that ran from the boardroom of Citibank to the newsroom of News Corporation, Mr MacLeod's first passion was publishing newspapers, but in the mid-2000s he took on management of his wife's family farm, which had become badly affected by drought.
This experience motivated Mr MacLeod to explore innovative approaches to livestock production and land management.
Macdoch Ag Group's Wilmot Cattle Company, based near Armidale in NSW, was involved in the first significant sale of soil carbon credits via the voluntary market to Microsoft in 2021.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
