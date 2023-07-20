For the past 40 years, Marie Vitelli has been a familiar face to many across the agricultural industry, but last week the rural advocate hung up her hat.
Ms Vitelli has worked for AgForce in Queensland for the past 15 years in various roles, starting out by running vegetation management extension workshops in 2007.
She then worked on Australian Government reef rescue extension projects in the north, as well as initial benchmarking for grazing, before transitioning to her position within the policy unit in 2012, where she remained until her retirement last week.
Over the course of her career, Ms Vitelli has covered many major issues, such as environment relative activity standards, vertebrate pests, and of course, her work with weed management, which made her the first point of call on the topic, for many within the industry.
"I suppose a highlight was the work we did with producers and Pimelea," she said.
"It was a major issue back in the 2017 to 2019 period, with massive cattle deaths in southern inland and southwest Queensland.
"There was a real call for action and producers were willing to pledge money to match a fund from MLA and with researchers, we were able to trigger some of that rumen research work.
"Although no silver bullet came of that work, we learned a lot more about some of the rumen adsorbents such as sodium bentonite, which seems to be helping suppress symptoms."
Ms Vitelli noted reef regulations as another career highlight, and said it was very satisfying to see positive changes made within government, to benefit producers.
"It's just been wonderful to be able to take a two way communication with producers, take issues that affect them and then work towards solutions," she said.
"I've enjoyed submissions and some of the public hearings, those opportunities to hopefully influence our decision makers about the impact of government policies and legislation on producers.
"Reef policy and reef regulations have consumed a lot of the time over the last 20 years.
"There was a lot of work done behind the scenes to to make sure the election promise of reef regulations could still allow reef graziers to continue with their enterprises."
It would come as no surprise to anyone who knows or has worked with Ms Vitelli, that she is extremely passionate about agriculture and has always endeavoured to speak up on behalf of producers and rural communities, and she said it had been a privilege.
"Being able to work with producers and for producers, has been a wonderful journey for my career," she said.
"My heart is in the bush, with agriculture, and with rural families, and I've always strived to make a difference, to try and help at the local and regional level.
"I think over time, there's been some wins and and I've been able to help people along the way."
Having been based in the Charters Towers region for more than two decades, Ms Vitelli has been a fierce advocate for producers in the north, working in various roles prior to starting with AgForce.
"I've always tried to be an advocate for North Queensland," she said.
"I was there for 23 years in Charters Towers, initially with what was Department of Land's Tropical Weeds Research Centre, doing integrated control of weeds, and that was for about 15 years.
"Then I went on a career change and went across to Dalrymple Landcare Committee, which is in the upper Burdekin rangelands and worked along with the DAF staff there, mentored by people such as Bob Shepherd, and others.
"I worked with all the producers in that upper Burdekin area and around the Charters Towers region, and that was probably a highlight of my career.
"That was terrific and I learned so much about grazing management, and running agricultural enterprises.
"That was something I suppose was close to my heart and I've always tried to make sure that North Queensland was represented in work that I've done down here, once I moved to Brisbane."
Reflecting on her time with AgForce, Ms Vitelli said the people she had worked alongside, as well as those she met along the way, had made the experience a very enjoyable one.
Ms Vitelli said she would definitely be keeping in touch and would remain "a friend of ag" throughout her retirement.
"The AgForce family is a great unit to work with," she said.
"It's all about getting on and getting things done, and I've really enjoyed the time I had with AgForce, travelling and working with producers across Queensland, and beyond.
"I will still keep a watchful eye and an interest in agriculture, and I'm keen to have input as 'Marie the citizen' in things that are close to my heart and values."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.