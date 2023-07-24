The highly sought after Win a share in a Pen of Santa Gertrudis steers competition is now underway with Queensland Country Life joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and stud breeders Rick and Alice Greenup of Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis, Eidsvold.
Readers who wish to enter the competition will need to buy a copy of Queensland Country Life and fill out the coupon inside the next four issues.
The competition will be drawn on August 28, and the first eligible entry will receive half of the auction proceeds while the remaining half will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Rick and Alice Greenup said they are delighted to contribute to the Win a Pen of Steers competition.
"The Royal Flying Doctors Service is one of the most important services to the bush," Ms Greenup said.
"We all know and appreciate the work the RFDS does to save countless lives each year."
The Greenups have sent a line of 80 steers aged 16 months, to Morgan Pastoral's Whacka Feedlot near Dalby, where they will be fed for 100 days.
Rick Greenup said that at the close of the competition, they will draft off the best six steers out of the mob for the competition.
"These steers are a good representation of the commercial Greenup Eidsvold Station herd, and a number of steers are by registered stud sires.
The Greenups will celebrate 175 years of settlement of Eidsvold Station with their first on-property bull sale on Belvedere on September 14.
Previously ,the Greenups and Eidsvold Station conducted their annual bull sale at the Eidsvold Saleyards.
SGBAA general manager Chris Todd said the successful competition had been run for a number of years for a very good cause.
"We are extremely grateful to all members in the past who have generously donated in our previous competitions, and are really appreciative to Rick and Alice Greenup who are participating this year," he said.
"We are also grateful to Morgan Pastoral for the feeding of the winning pen, and to GDL and Nutrien," Mr Todd said.
The steers will be sold at the Dalby Saleyards on Wednesday, August 30.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
