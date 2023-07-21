A higher legume cropping system offered the highest gross margin on the Darling Downs, a study has shown.
Speaking at the Warra GRDC grains research update on Tuesday, CSIRO principal research scientist Dr Lindsay Bell said their trials found a higher legume system offered $50 per hectare per year more in gross margin than current local best-management practice on the Downs.
"The high legume system is consistently, across the many sites, equal or more profitable than the baseline," Dr Bell said.
Since 2015, the northern farming systems project Dr Bell is a part of has been examining, through a combination of experiments and simulation modelling, how different farming system strategies impact on various aspects of the farming system.
Researchers compared a baseline - a system representative of current local best-management practice - with four systems.
These are systems that have a higher legume frequency aiming to reach at least 50pc legume crops; higher crop diversity aiming to avoid growing the same crop within three years and manage key soil borne pathogens; higher crop intensity by lowering the soil water threshold that would trigger a crop to be sown, thus increasing the frequency of crops sown; and lower crop intensity where a higher soil water threshold to trigger a crop be sown is used to mitigate the risk in the farming system, but higher value crops are chosen preferentially.
At the core research site at Pampas, on the eastern Darling Downs, the higher legume system is $300/ha ahead ($50/ha/yr) of the baseline, and the higher intensity system is $366/ha behind (or $61/ha/year).
Nonetheless, there were some distinctions between systems in terms of their costs, with higher intensity system increasing costs by about $60/ha/yr and lower intensity decreasing costs by about $50/ha/yr.
The higher legume system did incur $26/ha/yr lower costs, due to less fertiliser inputs.
There are also some caveats with the research.
For instance, most sites experienced extremely dry periods over the past six years, which is likely to bias or favour some particular farming systems.
Dr Bell also said the differences at Pampas were relatively minor compared to other sites.
"The Pampas site is a bit novel in the fact that there's little difference between the profitability we've generated at this point in time," he said.
"The other sites, we've got quite distinct profitability generated, for example, Billa Billa.
"As you move further west and things get tougher, [the low intensity] system performs relatively better than the high intensity system."
In a long term simulation over 64 years, researchers found "relatively small differences in profit among the systems" and the lower intensity system "may be more favoured relative to the other systems as a result".
According to the researchers, the long-term analysis suggests there is potential to make use of a greater diversity of crops and alter cropping intensity which could add significant upside under more favourable growing seasons.
They also suggest further examination of the influence of price variability - grain and inputs - and risk on these findings is required to understand how robust each strategy is, and the key factors that might influence this.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
