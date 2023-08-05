More bone and quicker growth were what initially prompted the McLoughlin family to introduce Limousin bulls into their crossbreeding program 18 years ago, a decision which has paid dividends since.
Bruce and Ann McLoughlin run their beef cattle business across three properties, of equal size, totalling 194ha from Kev-Anna Hills, in Derrymore, within the Lockyer Valley, as well as three leased properties within 3km of Derrymore, for paddock rotation purposes.
The McLoughlins have been on Kev-Anna Hills for 33 years, though Ann's family, the O'Briens have owned the land for 97 years, making her the third generation of her family on the property.
Kev-Anna Hills consists of undulating to hilly scrub country, which has received less rain so far this year compared to the last few seasons.
The McLoughlins were running a Droughtmaster herd when they added Limousin bulls into their operation in 2005 with the goal of getting more thickness into the Droughtmaster calves.
"Two years later we leased some land to expand the herd and some Charbray cows were on the block. We liked the Limousin x Charbray a bit more for the growth and bone in the crossbred progeny. This has remained our cross of choice since," Mr McLoughlin said.
While the bulls are in the paddock on a year-round basis, 90 per cent of the calves on Kev-Anna Hills are born between July and November.
"We're running slightly below capacity at present. We get excellent conception rates in our program, usually 97pc at least. To ensure fertility is at the fore of what we do we don't keep any cows over 10-years-old, and if a cow doesn't produce a calf she goes. Heifers get one chance to miss on their first or second calf, but if they miss again they go as well."
The McLoughlins mainly target the weaner market, usually through the Toogoolawah or Morton Saleyards with an eight to nine-month-old steer at 280 to 300kg.
"If they don't hit target weight by nine and half months they still go, as our primary focus is getting calves on the ground."
To help with this program the McLoughlins have been purchasing Limousin bulls from Brad Frohloff, BJF Limousins, for seven years.
"We first met Brad at FarmFest where we got a good look at the cattle he was exhibiting. This led us to attend his first on-property sale and we were happy with the genetics of the bulls we bought there.
"We've been attending the sale since. We have four BJF bulls in the paddock at present and we really like their docility. Temperament was an issue for us which the BJF bulls fixed, and our growth problem has also been solved with these bulls. They're easy calving types as well."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
