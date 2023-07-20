Omeo is a productive 2210 hectare (5459 acre) freehold property estimated to carry about 400 females, including replacement heifers.
Offered by Neale and Lindy O'Leary, who are planning to retire, the well developed property is located 13km north of Injune on the bitumen Westgrove Road.
Omeo is described as being a superior mix of grazing country situated 100km from the Roma Saleyards.
The property comprises of brigalow, belah and bottletree scrub soils running to cleared and improved box, ironbark, appletree grazing country with Hutton Creek and Chong's Gully flats with some timbered forest country.
Watered is supplied from two bores that supply poly tanks and troughs, eight dams, and a permanent hole in Hutton Creek.
The well fenced property is divided into 11 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and mustering squares. There is also a laneway leading to the equipped steel cattle yards.
Omeo's southern boundary is formed by the Wild Dog Barrier Fence. Large sections of the northern and western have also recently been renewed.
The comfortable, air conditioned five bedroom timber homestead is set in a shaded garden with spacious lawns.
There is also a single room cottage, a three car garage, and a four bay machinery shed.
The property has mains power, internet, and a mobile phone service.
Omeo is being sold by Nutrien Harcourts through an expressions of interest process that closes on August 11.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts, Roma.
