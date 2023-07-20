Queensland Country Life
New pasture resilience program to help beef productivity

By Lea Coghlan
July 21 2023 - 6:30am
Decades of research into legumes and pastures form the foundation for a new pasture resilience program. Photo supplied
Decades of research into legumes and pastures form the foundation for a new pasture resilience program. Photo supplied

A new five-year, $24.4 million project is aiming to make Queensland's pastures more resilient.

