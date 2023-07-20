Central and southern Queensland aeromedical organisations are recording significant increases in the need for their services.
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew came to the aid of 74 people last financial year, while the RACQ CapRescue services describes the start of 2023 as being like no other.
Operations manager Kirsty Wooler confirmed that with approximately 40 more rescues than this time in 2022, the daily average had increased to 1.4 tasks per day.
"It appears that Rescue300 heading to the skies 50 times in January at an operational cost of $1.1 million, set the scene for what the year would bring," Ms Wooler said.
The aeromedical helicopter has completed 150 inter-hospital transfers so far in 2023.
While the crew's most common mission is transporting patients from facilities, it has undertaken a number of more remote and challenging rescues as well, attending multiple rural property accidents involving livestock and equipment.
Motor vehicle accidents remain a confronting portion of the crew's responsibilities as well as marine and bush rescues.
Air crew officer David Paterson said some jobs did present a more significant risk, but the team was extensively trained to handle it, and they feel privileged to hold the positions they do.
"The more challenging parts can include winching from inside gorges, off moving boats, situations where people are in real danger, and the rescue is more dynamic," he said.
In the Maranoa area, serious motor vehicle incidents were the most common reason for the Roma chopper crews to be tasked directly to an emergency scene last financial year, involving 10 on and off-road missions to two and four-wheel vehicles.
LifeFlight's director of clinical services and governance, Dr Jeff Hooper said they often had multiple injured patients, which was a life-changing scenario for lots of people.
"Our job is to manage these patients on the side of the road and provide critical care interventions and transport these patients to hospital for often life-saving surgery, as quickly as we can," he said. "I think this is a big part of our work and it's a critical part of what we do."
Responding to patients in need of urgent aeromedical care after incidents involving falling from or being injured by animals were also in the top five community mission categories.
After motor vehicles, the SGAS Roma crew responded to nine missions involving falls from an animal, seven abdominal and seven cardiac incidents, six missions involving animals, and four medical missions.
In an overall record 2022-23 financial year for LifeFlight Australia, the service's rescue helicopters, air ambulance jets, critical care doctors, flight nurses and paramedics helped 7349 people in need.
The Roma LifeFlight SGAS helicopter undertakes community missions at no charge to patients, as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the Maranoa region and beyond with community aeromedical coverage, donating 150 flying hours each year.
Missions out of Roma are now being performed by crews operating out of the new Lee Family and Australian Country Choice LifeFlight Centre that opened in May. and come at no charge to patients.
Dr Hooper said that as well as responding to medical emergencies, much of LifeFlight's aeromedical work involved performing inter-facility transfers, or moving patients between medical facilities, which he said ensured all communities had equal access to the best possible healthcare.
"I think the work we do with IFTs is really important to the people of Queensland - the majority of Queensland is a rural environment and people are a long way from really high levels of tertiary hospital care," he said.
"Our feeling is that every Queenslander deserves that opportunity to be rapidly transferred to a world class standard of care."
The majority of community missions performed by the Roma LifeFlight SGAS helicopter crew are tasked by Retrieval Services Queensland on behalf of Queensland Health.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
