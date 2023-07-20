Quilpie's polocrosse club came together on June 30 to celebrate one very big anniversary.
The club's 60th anniversary was marked with a dinner event which drew in plenty of attendees from western Queensland.
The dinner included a sit down two course meal which was followed by a Q&A session with past and present players.
It started off a couple of days of celebration, with a carnival keeping the action going all weekend.
