Charbray heavy steers make 293c/$2024 at Silverdale

July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Weaners and restockers ease in price at Silverdale
There were 368 head yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday, where the market remained similar to previous weeks for most descriptions.

