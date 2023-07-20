Weaners and restockers ease in price at Silverdale

There were 368 head yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday, where the market remained similar to previous weeks for most descriptions.
Weaners and restockers saw a slight ease in price.
D. Hertrick sold Angus heavy cows for 213c or $1812.
N and L Davenport sold Droughtmaster cows for 222c or $1423.
GC Lester Brangus sold Brangus cows for 223c or $1718. They also sold Brangus heavy heifers for 269c or $1601 and Brangus light feeder steers for 281c or $1061.
Droughtmaster bulls from CI Harsant sold for 248c or $2197.
A and D Sawatzki sold Charbray heavy steers for 293c or $2024.
Droughtmaster grain assist heifers from D and A Joseph sold for 278c or $955.
E and E Windley sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 254c or $989.
Charbray weaner heifers from CW Brown 220c or $605.
K Brown sold Charbray weaner steers for 301c or $753.
